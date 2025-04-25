What Causes Black Mold and 6 Ways to Prevent It

Without fresh air circulating through your home, humidity builds up fast. This moisture, especially in winter when temperatures fluctuate, causes condensation on cold surfaces. Over time, water droplets can soak into walls and ceilings, creating damp patches—perfect for mold.

Mold is a fast-growing fungus that feeds on wood, carpet, dust, and other materials. It damages your home and can harm your health, even after it's been cleaned, since dead spores can still cause issues.