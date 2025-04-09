8 Microwave Mistakes You’re Probably Making Every Day

Continuously pressing the default 30 second button on our microwaves is the same thing as cooking all our food on the stove at the highest power for the entire time that the food is on the stove. It is the reason why food ends up burnt on the outside, such as the container, while the interior of our food remains cold. But there’s a better way — the power level button way.

Instead of ignoring it, like most of us do, using it allows you to be in better control of how your food gets cooked. Lower power settings and a few more minutes can frequently lead to better texture and more consistently cooked food.

How To Use It:

Use 100% power:

when heating water substances such as soups or tea.

for popcorn (or anything else that’s less than ½ inch thick)

when tenderizing vegetables

Reduce the power level to 50% when:

heating or reheating dishes that cannot be stirred, like lasagna, frozen chicken, or potatoes

Taking food to a certain temperature. i.e. Melting butter or chocolate

for fluffier grains when steaming them gently i.e. rice, farro, and quinoa

Power level should not exceed 50% when: