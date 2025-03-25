The “Food Choice” Trick Job Interviewers Use to Secretly Test You

The interviewer may have made it sound like a casual lunch interview, but you have to dress up for the occasion, given it is still an interview. Dress according to the weather, but make sure you are dressed in formals.

Keep in mind that since this will be a sit-down interview over a meal, your clothes shouldn't get in the way. Avoid overlong or flared sleeves, or a tight-fitting jacket and pants. An HR consultant says it's always better to be overdressed, than underdressed.