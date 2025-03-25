The “Food Choice” Trick Job Interviewers Use to Secretly Test You
Congratulations, you seem to have made the final cut, if you have been called over for a final interview over a meal, which is mostly lunch but can sometimes be breakfast. But before you start celebrating, remember, there are some tricks that the interviewer may be using to test you, and it all involves what you order, and how you eat. Here are some tips to ace that interview and get your dream job, without making a career-altering mistake.
Scout the restaurant and parking beforehand.
If you know the place you have been called to, well and good. If not, do a quick research when it comes to driving and parking spots, and make sure you arrive with plenty of time to spare. You don't want to have to rush into the interview in a tizzy, instead make sure you stride in confidently a few minutes before your time.
Dress the part.
The interviewer may have made it sound like a casual lunch interview, but you have to dress up for the occasion, given it is still an interview. Dress according to the weather, but make sure you are dressed in formals.
Keep in mind that since this will be a sit-down interview over a meal, your clothes shouldn't get in the way. Avoid overlong or flared sleeves, or a tight-fitting jacket and pants. An HR consultant says it's always better to be overdressed, than underdressed.
Carry your essentials with you.
Carry your resume with you, in case the interviewer forgets to bring one, or is testing you on your preparedness for the interview. A small notepad and pen can also come in handy in case you need to take notes, or have to explain something as part of the interview process.
Basically, be ready for a formal interview, with the meal simply being something on the side.
Avoid ordering anything messy.
The best food to order during a lunch interview is the kind you can eat with a fork and a knife, and doesn't stick to your teeth. Rule out things like burgers or croissants, opt for a sandwich or soup if it's a café you are interviewing at.
Noodles and spaghetti are a problem too, but pasta, like penne should be fine, as should a simple salad — minus the Romaine or spinach please, given there are notorious tooth magnets. When in doubt, go for something simple, and take your cues from the interviewer. Also, remember not to order the most expensive thing on the menu, and avoid alcohol to keep a straight head.
Order confidently.
Usually, it's better to avoid food that takes you time to chew, like sushi. That being said, in case the interview is at a place that specializes in sushi, or other kinds of exotic food, make sure you read up on the menu and know what you are getting into beforehand.
The interviewer may be testing you on how you react to unfamiliar situations, and being unaware of food that's more or less a global phenomenon, or being unsure of what you want may strike points off your candidacy. Even if you don't want sushi, be confident about it, and order something else that the restaurant serves.
Be mindful of your manners.
This is the time all your table manners need to come into play. Take small bites, you are more interested in answering the questions rather than stuffing your face. Remember to be polite to the waiting staff, although this is something you should be doing by rote, in any case.
If you have any kind of bad eating habits, like taking overlarge bites, slurping the water, banging the cutlery etc., make sure to curb your natural instincts and be on your best behavior.
Avoid the salt shaker trap.
Just as your order arrives, the interviewer may edge the salt and pepper shakers towards you, this is a well-known trick. Apparently, if you season your food without tasting it first, you are automatically considered impulsive, and may not be offered the position in the end.
The idea is to use the salt and pepper, or even the hot sauce, only after you have tasted the food — this indicated a thoughtful candidate, who made decisions only after known the entire situation. Sneaky? Absolutely.
Skip the dessert, opt for coffee or tea.
After you have finished your meals (remember to avoid wasting food unless there was a problem with it), you may be asked if you want desert or a coffee. We suggest you avoid the desert, this is an interview, and a sugar rush might slow you down mentally, and hint at gluttony.
You may opt for a coffee or tea, but take your cues from the interviewer — if you feel they seem in a hurry, wave off the offer entirely. Of course, if they insist on dessert, and are recommending something special, feel free to have it.
Don’t try to pay the bill.
Since this is a formal job interview, the interviewer is supposed to foot the bill, from a company expense account. You, as the interviewee, shouldn't offer to pay, as this may come off as you being a little too big for your boots. That said, if they seem hesitant, do pull out your wallet as a courtesy, although it will certainly be declined.
Let the interviewer pay, thank them for the meal and the time. Walk to the door with them, firmly shake their hands and go on your way, unless they too are walking in the same direction as you.
Send a “Thank You” note, if you are interested in the position.
If you feel the interview went well, and you want the position on offer, e-mail them or send a handwritten note thanking them for their time, the conversation, and the meal. This may be the right time to reiterate why you are a great fit for the post as well.
Hope these tips land you the ultimate job via a great interview.