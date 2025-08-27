8 Core-Focused Workouts to Add to Your Routine After 40
Working out after 40 might sound tricky, but it doesn’t have to be. You can still build a strong, lean core without putting your back or joints in harm’s way. By picking movements that suit your body, you’ll not only feel stronger, but also improve balance and stability. Here’s a set of safe and effective exercises to help you in your fitness journey.
1. Bug exercise
This move is an excellent alternative to traditional crunches, which can strain your neck and lower back while missing deeper core muscles. The bug challenges your abs in a way that supports real-life movement and stability. Lying on your back, lift your arms and legs toward the ceiling, then lower the opposite arm and leg while keeping your core engaged. Switch sides and keep your movements slow for maximum benefit.
2. Ab crunches on machine
The ab crunch machine gives you a guided way to work your core while supporting your neck and back. Adjust the seat and pads so you’re in a comfortable position, then focus on controlled movements rather than speed. This exercise helps strengthen your abdominal muscles, which can make daily activities feel easier. Aim for sets that challenge you without sacrificing the correct posture.
3. Sprints
Short bursts of running are powerful for burning calories and working your core at the same time. When you sprint, your posture and arm movements naturally activate your abs. Find a safe space or use a treadmill, run hard for 15–20 seconds, then rest before going again. Repeat this pattern to boost your metabolism and support fat loss.
4. Twists
Twists are a great way to engage your obliques while building overall core strength. Sit with bent knees and lean back slightly, keeping your spine straight. Hold your hands together or grab a weight, then rotate your torso from side to side. Keep your movements steady and controlled, and you’ll feel your midsection working with every twist.
5. Planks
Planks are a simple but effective way to work your entire core without moving a muscle. Start in a push-up position, resting on your forearms, and keep your body in a straight line. Hold the position for as long as you can without letting your hips drop. Over time, you’ll notice better endurance and a stronger midsection.
6. Windshield wipers
This movement targets your obliques while also working your lower abs. Lie on your back with your arms out for support, then lift your legs to a 90-degree angle. Slowly lower your legs to one side, then bring them back to the center before switching sides. The slower you go, the more control and strength you build.
7. Pelvic tilts
Pelvic tilts are gentle but effective for engaging your abs and easing tension in your lower back. Lie on your back with your knees bent, feet flat, and tighten your abdominal muscles to press your lower back into the floor. Hold for a moment, then relax and repeat. This move is especially helpful if you’re recovering from injury or want a low-impact option.
8. Bird dog exercise
The bird dog works your abs, back, and glutes while improving balance. Begin on your hands and knees, then extend one arm forward and the opposite leg back. Keep your hips level and your core tight, then return to the starting position before switching sides. This exercise is a steady way to build strength without straining your body.
If you liked this article, you might also like this one: 8 effective daily exercises for women over 40. It’s full of practical moves that fit easily into a busy day and keep your body feeling strong. Stay consistent, and you’ll soon see results you’re sure to be proud of.