Summer 2025’s Top 8 Pedicure Trends Making Waves

Summer 2025 is redefining pedicure goals with a fresh wave of color trends that go beyond the classic reds and hot pinks and bold neons. This season is all about unexpected, buzz-worthy hues that make your toes pop in the sunshine. From creamy pastels and earthy neutrals to juicy sorbet tones, these are the standout shades taking center stage—and they’re already dominating beauty feeds and beachside selfies alike.