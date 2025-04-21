8 Things That Could Happen When You Don’t Get Enough Fiber

Your gut bacteria need fiber to function properly. Leaving it with no nutrients makes it harder to help your body digest food. When you only eat fatty and salty foods and avoid the good gut stuff, it’ll take longer for your body to break it down, leading to the feeling of bloating.

Other than fiber deficiency, bloating is also caused by eating too fast or swallowing too much air while consuming. Try to monitor your eating habits to see if the bloating will decrease or remain.