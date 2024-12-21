9 Cat Breeds That Will Perfectly Suit Your Lifestyle If You Have an Allergy

As it turns out, more than 46 million homes in the U.S. have a cat. Imagine how many more would love to have a feline friend jumping around their furniture, but can’t because they are allergic. What if they can, though? Let’s check 9 cat breeds that are hypoallergenic, and you can adopt if allergies plague you.

1. Sphynx

Yes, they may be the obvious answer because they have seemingly no fur, but this isn't exactly accurate. Sphynx cats have a very thin fuzz that feels like touching suede. While they could be potentially dangerous due to the increased production of skin oils, they are almost always safe for allergic people. You just have to bathe them frequently to keep them sanitized.

2. Bengal

Bengal cats produce around the same amount of Fel d 1 (the major feline allergen) as other breeds, but they have one important benefit. They don't shed a lot and don't need to groom as much as other cats. However, keep in mind that they are a handful as they are very energetic and require too much attention and playtime. Before getting one, make sure your city allows them, as many towns have regulations that ban them.

3. Devon Rex

Devon rex is another cat breed that doesn’t shed a lot, meaning your allergies won’t flair being around them. However, they can’t stay alone for too long. If you stay outside of your home for many hours, it may not be a great idea to get this cat. They just love being involved in whatever their human friends are doing and can’t stand loneliness.

4. Javanese

This is a crossbreed from Balinese and Colorpoint Shorthair. While they have long hair and a wider coat color range, they don’t have an undercoat. This means that they shed very little and don’t require daily brushing. They also spread very few allergens, something you will love if you have allergies. Their personality is very playful and smart, while they are vocal and love spending time with their human friends.

5. Burmese

Like the cat breeds mentioned earlier, Burmese cats are also great for allergic people, and they shed very little and require minimal brushing. Once a week is enough to remove the excess fur. They are very playful, and you must keep them active and entertained throughout the day. They are much like dogs as they enjoy spending time with humans.

6. Snowshoe

If you like Siamese cats and their personality, Snowshoe felines are very similar. They usually have four white paws and a colorprint fur. They are very friends with humans, dogs, and other cats. So, you can easily keep them at home if you have other pets. They are another great option for those of you who have mild allergies.

7. Tonkinese

A cross between Siamese and Burmese cats, Tonkinese felines have short coats and, therefore, don't shed a lot. They are quite easy-going and won't make your life hard. They enjoy both playtime and cuddling with you in bed or while you watch TV. Despite being active, they don't create a mess around the house while you're away.

8. Oriental Shorthair

Due to their short coat, these cats don't require too much grooming or brushing. Since they don't shed a lot, they are amazing for allergies. Instead of brushing their fur, you can rub it with a damp cloth to remove excess hair. Aside from that, they are very clever and playful, and they love being around humans. Don't be afraid when you first head them meowing, as they sound like geese.

9. Siberian

How can Siberian cats be hypoallergenic when their fur is so thick and lush? Well, it is suggested that they produce very little of the Fel d 1 allergen. Their fur doesn’t even tangle despite being long, and you can brush it only once a week. They are very affectionate, making them the perfect addition to your family whether you have children or not.

Bonus: cat breeds to avoid

Now that we have seen which cats are okay if you have allergies, let’s identify those you should avoid. Unfortunately, these breeds have thick fur and shed a lot, something that may irritate your allergies. Even cats with short fur may produce too much Fel d 1 protein, which is an irritant. Maine coon

Abyssinian

Persian

Siamese

Ragdoll

Himalayan