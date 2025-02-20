9 Diabetes Warning Signs You May Be Ignoring

Persistent high blood sugar levels can temporarily alter the shape of the eye’s lens, leading to vision disturbances. Fluctuating blood sugar levels may cause the lens to swell, affecting its ability to focus properly and resulting in blurred or distorted vision. These visual changes often occur in response to shifts in blood sugar levels.

Blurred vision can serve as an early warning sign of prediabetes, indicating that the body is struggling to regulate blood sugar effectively. If left unaddressed, this symptom may contribute to the progression of type 2 diabetes and increase the risk of long-term vision complications.