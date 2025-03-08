9 Easy Ways to Help Your Dog Live a Longer, Happier Life

Dogs bring so much joy into our lives, and by following these simple tricks, we can help them stay by our side for as long as possible. But did you know that taking care of your dog can actually help you live longer, too? Studies show that dogs don’t just benefit from love — they give it back in ways that can improve your own health and lifespan. Read this article to find out more about how your furry friend may be the key to a longer, happier life.