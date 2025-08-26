9 Nail Trends That Are Officially Retired from Salons
While manicurists are often at the forefront of the latest trends, their primary goal is to cater to their clients’ desires. Unfortunately, not everyone has the time to meticulously follow the ever-changing world of fashion. That’s why we’ve scoured the internet to identify the manicure designs that are best left in the past, and more importantly, we’ve found stunning modern alternatives for you to consider.
Marble design.
The marble nail design has enjoyed a long run in the spotlight, offering a neat manicure with an artistic flair. However, its once-unique appeal has waned due to its ubiquity. It seems the trend has oversaturated the scene, leading many to seek a fresher look. This design can be gracefully replaced with a timeless monochrome coating that looks effortlessly natural and instantly freshens up your style.
Stiletto nails.
Sharp, dramatically pointed nails have had their time. While they made a bold statement, their extreme length and sharp tips are impractical for daily activities. The trend is now moving towards shorter, more wearable stiletto nails that provide the same edgy look without the hassle. For those seeking a complete departure, elegant almond and coffin shapes offer a sophisticated and more practical alternative.
Duck nails (flared nails).
Characterized by a shape that flares out at the tip, resembling a duck’s foot, this style has been noted for its impracticality. Many find the wide, flared shape to be unflattering, as it does little to enhance the natural lines of the hands. This controversial look is now widely considered outdated.
Thick French tips.
There was a time when the bold, white, color-blocked tips of the classic French manicure were the epitome of sophistication. That era has passed. Today, the trend has shifted to the more delicate and elegant “baby French” or “micro French” manicure. The painted tip is whisper-thin, offering a subtle and chic finish. This updated classic looks stunning with a traditional white tip or can be modernized with a pop of color.
Jelly aura nails.
The whimsical, translucent look of jelly nails combined with a dreamy aura effect, has been a popular choice. However, as tastes evolve, the trend is leaning towards more refined finishes. While aura nails are still very much in style, the look is being updated. Instead of a sheer, jelly-like base, consider a denser, opaque, or milky-white background for your aura design.
Glitter nails.
Glitter nails bring an instant dose of glamour and are guaranteed to attract attention. However, chunky, all-over glitter designs are now often seen as a thing of the past. The desire for sparkle remains, but the approach has become more sophisticated. Consider trying a flirty lace manicure or the chic, high-shine “glazed donut” nail. For those who still crave some bling, designs featuring strategically placed crystals offer a more modern and refined way to shine.
Dark red nails
This deep, vampy color has been a manicure staple for what feels like an eternity. But even the most beloved classics can start to feel a bit tired. Lovers of red need not despair! The world of red polish is vast. Currently, a brighter, lighter red is having a major moment. For a truly contemporary look, a French manicure with vibrant red tips is an exceptionally cool choice.
Extra long nails.
Whether extended with tips or naturally grown, extremely long nails have always presented practical challenges for everyday life. Now, they are increasingly viewed as over-the-top and tasteless. Manicurists emphasize that true glamour comes from a nail’s beautiful shape and flawless color, not from excessive length. A well-manicured hand with a chic, practical nail length is the new standard of elegance.
All neon and fluorescent looks.
While once reserved for the boldest style enthusiasts, neon is experiencing a renaissance. Today’s take on neon is more nuanced and artistic. Instead of being less popular, neon shades are being used in more sophisticated ways. Think subtle yet striking neon French tips, abstract waves of color over a neutral base, or fun geometric patterns that use bright hues as an accent.
Navigating the fast-paced world of nail fashion means some trends inevitably fade while new ones take their place. To see exactly which styles are defining the season and find your next favorite design, check this article: 10 Manicure Trends That Are Dominating Summer 2025