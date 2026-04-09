9 Pedicure Trends Top Nail Artists Say Are Taking Over Summer 2026
Pedicure trends of summer 2026 are already causing a stir in salons worldwide. I interviewed some of the most sought-after nail artists working today to get their honest, expert take on the looks defining this season. So, if you’re searching for your next salon appointment inspiration or simply want to stay ahead of the curve, these are the trends the professionals are most excited about right now.
Lilac Pedicure
Lilac is cementing its place as one of the defining pedicure colors of summer 2026, beloved equally by beauty editors and nail artists for its gentleness. Some people think this color is too much, but nail techs disagree.
This soft purple has a dreamy, ethereal quality that feels perfectly aligned with the pastel-forward direction of summer nail trends this year. Against warm, sun-kissed skin, it glows with a quiet luminosity that makes it one of the most effortlessly beautiful pedicure shades of the entire season.
Sunset
Sunset ombre is the most dramatic and visually stunning pedicure trend of summer 2026, and nail artists say it’s one of their most requested looks of the season. This breathtaking gradient blends warm summer tones across the nail in a seamless, sky-inspired fade that captures the beauty of a summer sunset.
The result is a pedicure that feels artistic, bold, and deeply seasonal. Whether recreated across a single nail or blended differently on each toe, sunset ombre is the summer 2026 pedicure look that genuinely turns heads.
Pearl Nails
Pearl nails are the most elegant and refined pedicure trend emerging in summer 2026, and their rise feels perfectly timed. This soft, lustrous finish sits at the intersection of the quiet luxury trend and the glazed nail aesthetic that has dominated recent seasons.
Nail artists describe pearl nails as one of the most wearable and sophisticated pedicure finishes available right now, equally at home on a beach vacation as on a summer wedding guest. Timeless, luminous, and completely of the moment.
Tiger Print Nails
Tiger print nails are the boldest animal print pedicure trend taking over summer 2026. This fierce, graphic pattern (warm amber and burnt orange tones crossed with dramatic black stripes) creates a pedicure that exudes confidence and wild summer energy.
Nail artists are putting modern twists on the classic tiger print this season, experimenting with unexpected base colors like white and even pastel pink to create versions that feel fresh and fashion-forward rather than predictable. It’s the statement pedicure of the summer, full stop.
Mermaid Nails
Mermaid nails are making a major comeback as one of the most magical pedicure trends of summer 2026. This iridescent, color-shifting style (combining aqua, teal, purple, and silver tones with a shimmering multichrome finish) creates a pedicure that looks like it belongs beneath the ocean’s surface.
As beach-inspired nail trends continue to dominate the summer 2026 beauty landscape, mermaid nails stand out as the most eye-catching and imaginative option of the season. Every step catches the light differently, making this the pedicure trend that truly moves.
Blueberry Nails
Blueberry nails are one of the most viral pedicure trends in summer 2026. This deep, moody blue-purple shade looks extraordinary against warm, bronzed summer skin. As dark, fruit-inspired nail shades continue to dominate the summer 2026 pedicure conversation, blueberry nails stand out as the most sophisticated and wearable option of the bunch.
Espresso Nails
Espresso nails are the summer 2026 pedicure trend that proves dark shades aren’t just for winter, though some consider them boring. This deep, warm brown looks surprisingly stunning against tanned skin, delivering a rich, grounded elegance that feels simultaneously unexpected and completely natural for the season.
Nail artists are reporting espresso as one of their most requested pedicure shades right now, particularly among clients who want something more interesting than coral but less bold than a bright color.
Sage Green Pedicure
Sage green is the earthy, nature-inspired pedicure shade that has quietly built one of the most devoted followings of any nail color in 2026. This muted, grey-green hue feels organic and grounded — part of the broader move toward botanically inspired beauty that’s shaping summer nail trends this year. Against warm summer skin, sage green has an almost luminous quality, creating a pedicure that feels effortlessly cool and considered.
Mushroom Nails
Mushroom nails are one of the most quietly talked-about pedicure trends of summer 2026. This sophisticated, earthy neutral has developed a passionate following on Reddit and nail art communities for its extraordinary versatility and flattering quality across every skin tone.
As the quiet luxury aesthetic continues to shape beauty choices this season, mushroom nails represent its most nuanced and wearable expression in pedicure form. Understated, elegant, and genuinely difficult to stop staring at.