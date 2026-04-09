9 Pedicure Trends Top Nail Artists Say Are Taking Over Summer 2026

Lilac is cementing its place as one of the defining pedicure colors of summer 2026, beloved equally by beauty editors and nail artists for its gentleness. Some people think this color is too much, but nail techs disagree.

This soft purple has a dreamy, ethereal quality that feels perfectly aligned with the pastel-forward direction of summer nail trends this year. Against warm, sun-kissed skin, it glows with a quiet luminosity that makes it one of the most effortlessly beautiful pedicure shades of the entire season.