9 Popular Purchases That May Not Be Worth the Cost

They say that a good wallpaper can last more than 15 years. Although, of course, different factors can affect the actual term: humidity in the room, the presence of small children and animals. We have a tradition in our house to change the wallpaper every 5 years. Last summer we went to the hypermarket.

Since the last time we changed the wallpaper, the prices went up, we were a bit stunned and decided to save money. Rejoicing in our ingenuity, we picked up cheap rolls, which were lying in a separate section waiting for simpletons like us. And in order to keep the balance in the universe, we decided to go “chic” and took a gorgeous golden wallpaper for the kitchen, which was much more expensive.

What do we have 6 months later? In the living room, the wallpaper faded and peeled off in many places. In the bedroom, a strange substance is falling off the walls. In the hall, the walls rejected the chosen wallpaper in general.

Only in the kitchen, the wallpaper is as beautiful as it was. And the conditions there are the harshest: there are problems with ventilation, the sun is constantly shining through the window, cats run along the walls at night. And this is the kitchen, you have to wash even the wallpaper.

The same tradesman was working in all the rooms, he used the same glue, but he looked at us strangely when we handed him those rolls from the cheap section. So, we’re about to drive to the shop again, the plan “it’s just wallpaper, even the cheap one will last for 5 years” failed. Saving money has brought us to the point where we have to spend money again.