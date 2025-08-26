9 Riddles That Seem Easy—Until You Try Them
Easy riddles aren’t always what they seem. These tricky brain teasers and clever puzzles start off simple but quickly turn into mind-bending challenges. Explore the best riddles that test logic, creativity, and problem-solving skills.
1. When your stomach’s empty, how many bananas can you eat?
Answer: Only one, because after the first banana, your stomach isn’t empty anymore.
2. What breaks yet doesn’t fall, and what falls yet doesn’t break?
Answer: Day for what breaks yet doesn’t fall, and Night for what falls yet doesn’t break.
3. How is this possible?
A woman invited her friend over for dinner. She served mashed potatoes and roast beef, then cut an apple in half for dessert. She gave her friend one half with whipped cream on the side and kept the other half for herself, eating it plain. Later, the friend died of poisoning, but the host survived. So, how’s this possible?
Answer: The poison wasn’t in the apple at all; it was hidden in the whipped cream.
4. Think wisely.
Answer: 12
Step 1: 6 × 6 = 36
Step 2: 36 × 0 = 0
Step 3: 6 + 6 + 0 = 12
5. Which glass contains the most water?
Answer: the second glass. A submerged object pushes out the same volume of water as its own size. Since the paperclip has the smallest volume, it displaces the least amount of water.
6. What am I?
You can measure my life in hours, and I exist only as I burn away. I’m fast when I’m thin, slow when I’m thick, and the wind is my worst enemy.
Answer: a candle. It burns down with time, shining until it’s gone.
7. Smart parents.
A couple recently welcomed a baby boy named Jason, but how does his name connect with the names of their other children?
Answer: Jason is an acronym made from the first letters of those sibling names: July, August, September, October, November.
8. Guess the vegetable.
Answer: POTATO
9. Two women are heading to the same office, but only one actually works there. Can you guess which one?
Answer: The woman on the left is wearing a name tag, showing that she’s an employee of the company.
How many of these riddles did you get right? Share your score in the comments! And before you go, check out our next article featuring 15 photos that instantly transport you back to childhood. These snapshots are full of nostalgia and will have you reminiscing about the good old days in no time.