9 Secrets That Are Hidden Inside Famous Paintings

Leonardo da Vinci’s masterpiece, created more than 500 years ago, has been seen in museums by a huge number of people. But it was only after the high-resolution enlarged images of the Mona Lisa were examined that scientists found something unusual in her eyes — a code of letters and numbers. The symbols are not visible to the naked eye, but when magnified, they can be clearly seen.

Despite the age of the painting, it was possible to discern hidden symbols in the left eye of the Mona Lisa, which are a combination of letters and numbers, and the right eye contains the letters LV, which, as researchers assume, denote the initials of Leonardo da Vinci.