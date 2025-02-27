Explorers Dive to the Bottom of the Great Blue Hole and Reveal a Shocking Secret

Easily recognizable from above, the Great Blue Hole is a perfect circular formation surrounded by vibrant coral reefs. It first gained worldwide attention in 1971, thanks to legendary explorer Jacques Cousteau, who named it one of the top dive sites in the world. But Cousteau wasn’t just an explorer, he was also a pioneer in scuba diving technology and an advocate for ocean conservation. His passion for the sea inspired future generations, including his grandson, Fabien Cousteau.

In 2018, Fabien Cousteau teamed up with billionaire adventurer Richard Branson to explore the Great Blue Hole using two state-of-the-art submarines. As they descended, the crystal-clear water gradually turned dark and eerie. By the time they reached 300 feet, they encountered a thick layer of hydrogen sulfide, a toxic substance that cut off all light and oxygen, creating a vast underwater void where nothing could survive. What they discovered below was shocking.