A Family Welcomes an 82-Year-Old Widower as Their “Grandfather” and Touches Hearts With Their Story
Moving to a new neighborhood can be scary, especially if you don’t know if you’ll fit in. But, for one Rhode Island family, a very pleasant surprise awaited them in their new home. An 82-year-old neighbor, with more tools than a box of surprises, showed up with an offer that would change their lives forever. The result? A friendship that defies any preconceived notions about generational bonds.
When Sharaine, 32, and Wilson Caraballo, 42, moved with their family of seven to a new home in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, last year, they didn’t know how they would be received by their new neighbors.
“Our biggest fear about moving to a new neighborhood was, ’What if our neighbors don’t accept us? What if we have a lot of kids, make a lot of noise, and come from a big family? Will there be any conflict with the neighbors?’” Sharaine said.
But their worries quickly vanished when their neighbor, Paul Callahan, 82, showed up with a ladder and offered to help them fix up their new home.
“He would come over with tools, and screwdrivers, and show Wilson how to improve the garage. Wilson took all of his advice,” Sharaine said. Now, he visits almost every day and attends all family barbecues.
Callahan has become close friends with the family’s children, entertaining them with stories of his past life. “The kids run to him like he’s their grandfather,” Sharaine said. “Paul is definitely part of the family. He’s no longer just a neighbor.”
Callahan believes it all comes down to taking the time to be nice.
“You have a lot of opportunities to talk to people. If you don’t take advantage of them, you can lose a friendship,” Callahan said. “Being nice doesn’t cost anything, but it often brings great rewards.”
If you’ve been friends with someone for over 10 years, then you should be glad because your friendship stood the test of time. And the good thing about friendships is that they age like fine wine — the older the friendship is, the better!