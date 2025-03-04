A Family Welcomes an 82-Year-Old Widower as Their “Grandfather” and Touches Hearts With Their Story

When Sharaine, 32, and Wilson Caraballo, 42, moved with their family of seven to a new home in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, last year, they didn’t know how they would be received by their new neighbors.

“Our biggest fear about moving to a new neighborhood was, ’What if our neighbors don’t accept us? What if we have a lot of kids, make a lot of noise, and come from a big family? Will there be any conflict with the neighbors?’” Sharaine said.