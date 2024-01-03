A Father’s Heartfelt Plea at Daughter’s Wedding Goes Viral: “Please Don’t Hurt Her”

A recent TikTok video went viral for showcasing an enchanting wedding. The emotional moment left everyone with tears in their eyes. See the full speech for yourself.

User Kylie, also recognized as @spongliee, chose to share various clips from her Singaporean wedding, but one particular snippet seized the attention of online audiences. In this clip, Kylie’s father gives his daughter away at the altar, accompanied by a heartfelt plea to his future son-in-law. The moment brought tears to the bride’s eyes.

Amid the customary speech filled with blessings and well-wishes for the newlyweds, the father directs special words to the groom. In a voice brimming with emotion, he imparts, “If one day your heart changes and for some reason you stop loving my daughter, please don’t hurt her. Just bring her back to me, okay?”