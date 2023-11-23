A Man Eating His Food on a SOAP Tupperware Is Getting a Hilarious Reaction on Social Media

A construction worker’s daily routine is undoubtedly challenging, yet some moments can fill the monotony with laughter. One such instance happened during lunch, turning a simple act into the protagonist of a tale that rapidly circulated through social media and became viral.

Picture a regular workday, with a worker pausing for a well-deserved lunch break. However, what caught the attention of his colleagues wasn’t the food but the vessel in which it was transported—a soap Tupperware. One of the colleagues, Jose Garcia, seized the opportunity to capture this amusing moment, sharing it on TikTok with a caption that ignited laughter: “When your wife bails on you and saves money in difficult times.”

The video soon went viral, accumulating over 3 million views and triggering a flood of witty comments. Users couldn’t resist adding their own jokes about the unconventional Tupperware, like one remarking, “The soda comes in its bleach bottle. At least their food won’t have bacteria.” Another humorously said, “He made sure the Tupperware was clean.” Some defended the worker’s choice amid the laughter, emphasizing the normality of reusing containers for food transport.