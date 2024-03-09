A Model Sharply Responds to People Criticizing Her Weight, «Back Fat Is Normal and Cute»

Introducing Abby, a 26-year-old woman who embraces her love for bikinis and confidently rocks them. Despite facing hurtful comments, Abby’s positive body image inspires others and sends a powerful message that every body is beautiful.

Advocating for body positivity

Meet Abby Bible, also known as @theabbybible on TikTok. She’s all about spreading positivity and ignoring the negativity thrown her way. As a size 22 fashion influencer, she proudly embraces her identity as an «unapologetic fat gal and fashion enthusiast.»

Abby is a fashion lover hailing from New York City. She’s gained quite the following on social media, especially on TikTok, where she has 196K dedicated fans. Her stylish outfits and uplifting energy have won the hearts of many. Despite the overwhelming love she receives, Abby occasionally faces negativity from some users.

Abby doesn’t let online negativity get to her. Instead of backing down, she faces it directly and even shares the hurtful comments with her followers. She posted a video wearing a chic red bikini and responded to a hurtful comment that suggested that «fat people shouldn’t wear string bikinis.»

With confidence, Abby donned her sunglasses, looked directly at the camera, and jokingly gestured, «I don’t care.» Then, she added, «If you don’t like it, just look away.»

Her video quickly gained traction, racking up thousands of views in a short period.

Abby’s video was met with a wave of positivity, garnering more than 3,000 likes. People flooded the comments section with words of encouragement and admiration for Abby’s confidence. Many praised her beauty, while others applauded her bravery. One individual even shared that Abby inspired them to purchase their first bikini.

Seeing someone confident in their own body can be a big boost for others who struggle with body image. Abby shared a post on Instagram where she reminded her followers that «back fat is normal and cute.» This isn’t something people often talk about, so Abby’s message was refreshing and empowering for many.

Abby also shared on Instagram that she used to feel hesitant about appearing in casual clothes without makeup, always feeling the pressure to look perfectly put together. However, she now believes that everyone has the right to dress casually and feel comfortable in their own style.

Abby confidently wears micro-bikinis whenever she gets the chance.

During a candid moment on a talk show, she declared, «Just because you’re thin, doesn’t mean you’re better than me.» Through her online platform, she continuously emphasizes that plus-size bodies are beautiful and rock bikinis just as amazingly as any other body type.



Unfortunately, Abby regularly gets negative comments because of her advocacy for body positivity, which she believes stems from «people hating on individuals with larger bodies.» She addressed this issue, highlighting that one’s body size shouldn’t determine their worth or happiness in life.

Abby emphasized the importance of treasured moments spent with loved ones by the pool or beach, saying that life doesn’t suddenly become meaningful only when you achieve a certain weight loss goal. She stressed that every individual is valuable and deserves to live a fulfilling life just the way they are.