A Mom Is Facing Backlash for Breastfeeding Her Baby on a Disney Ride

While immersed in the enchanting atmosphere of Disney World’s EPCOT, Meredith Barnyak stumbled upon a candid moment captured by a camera. But when this moment was shared on social media, the reactions were not uplifting.

Amidst a family trip to Orlando, Florida, Meredith Barnyak, along with her husband, mother, and stepfather, eagerly introduced her children, Graham (3) and Poppy (1), to the magical world of Disney. However, Poppy’s restlessness on the rides prompted Barnyak to address her needs, resulting in a unique photo captured during a slow boat ride.



Embracing the philosophy that feeding a baby should be possible anywhere, Barnyak, accustomed to breastfeeding Poppy whenever necessary, saw the dimly lit boat rides as convenient moments for providing comfort.

The photo, initially shared within the family, caught the attention of Barnyak’s cousin, Jo Goddard. After seeking permission, Goddard posted the image on Instagram, celebrating Barnyak as an exemplary mom on a Disney ride.

Unexpectedly, along with praise for breastfeeding moms, some social media commenters expressed safety concerns. Criticisms ranged from perceived danger on the ride to questioning Disney’s approval. Despite the feedback, Barnyak, confident in the security of her children, remained unconcerned.

“Not to be a stick in the mud, but this seems...kinda dangerous?? Am I overestimating the thrill level on this ride? The rest of the adults seem to be clinging on pretty tight!” laurasaurus923 / Instagram

“Beyond attention seeking...and honestly rude, so the other people on the ride are stuck with this photo of you with your boob out? Nice.” posie_a_ / Instagram

“I’m so confused. I used to work at an amusement park, and you couldn’t even bring a purse or backpack on a ride, never mind a whole baby??” holaitsjuli / Instagram

Addressing the comments, Barnyak clarified that the seemingly intense ride was, in fact, a slow boat ride with no seatbelts, emphasizing its relaxing nature, except for an unforeseen drop in darkness.



While acknowledging some anxiety as a mother, Barnyak asserted that she felt more secure breastfeeding on the ride, emphasizing the controlled environment compared to dealing with a moving child on a faster attraction.