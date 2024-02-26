A Mom Travels Business Class After Leaving a Baby in Economy, Triggers Debate Online

Ellis Cochlin, a mother, recently found herself at the center of a heated online debate. She shared her decision to fly first-class on a transcontinental trip and leave her 11-month-old baby and boyfriend in coach. Cochlin’s TikTok clip documenting her solo first-class experience garnered significant attention, both praise and criticism.

A once in a lifetime opportunity

In the video, Cochlin candidly questioned whether she was in the wrong for opting to enjoy the luxury of first-class while her boyfriend, Rob, and their daughter, Prim, remained in economy. She expressed her desire for a rare break from the challenges of long-haul travel with an infant, emphasizing the difficulty of managing solo flights with a young child. For Cochlin, the temptation of a baby-free flight was irresistible. As she settled into her spacious business pod, she enjoyed the opportunity to relax and indulge in the comforts of first-class travel, treating herself to gourmet meals and pampering amenities like hot towels. However, her decision sparked divided opinions among viewers.

She faced criticism.

Critics argued that Cochlin’s choice was selfish and inconsiderate, suggesting that parenting responsibilities should be shared equally between partners, especially during travel. Some pointed out the potential dangers of leaving a baby unattended on an airplane seat, highlighting concerns about turbulence and oxygen mask accessibility.

But she was also praised.

While some condemned Cochlin’s decision, others applauded her for prioritizing self-care and acknowledging the challenges of solo parenting. Supporters praised her for recognizing Rob’s desire to share in the parenting duties and for taking a well-deserved break after taking the majority of childcare responsibilities.

Ellis doesn’t regret her decision.

Despite the backlash, Cochlin defended her actions, even saying that having a baby-free flight was like music to her ears. She also explained that Rob had willingly offered her the chance to enjoy a stress-free flight, as he was eager to experience flying with their daughter for the first time. She also emphasized their differing spending priorities, with Rob preferring to invest in dining experiences while she favored luxury travel.