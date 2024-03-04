A Stab Right in the Heart

We can never predict the deepest secrets people hold, even those closest to us. Sally, a 41-year-old woman, watched her world crumble when she stumbled upon an old photograph. It was like opening Pandora’s box, revealing heartbreaking secrets connecting her husband Jim and her sister Emily.

It all started with a long-forgotten photo from 2004.

As Sally casually sifted through a dusty family album, she found an old, hidden photo that sent chills down her spine. The snapshot was from her sister’s gap year in Spain, 20 years ago. In the picture, her then 18-year-old sister Emily was passionately kissing a guy who looked identical to Sally’s husband, Jim. «This is Jim! He’s even wearing the necklace with his grandpa’s wedding ring... he never takes it off,» Sally realized in a state of utter shock. «What was my husband doing with my sister?» Little did Sally know that this was just the start of a whirlwind of tragic revelations.

She sought answers from her sister.

For the next days, Sally’s mind raced as she recalled past events: Emily’s heartbreak on her engagement day, her sudden illness on their wedding day, and her unexplained decision to stay distant from the family all these years. Could it be possible that the two people closest to her were lovers? Was their past intertwined in ways she never imagined? Summoning courage, Sally resolved to confront her sister that weekend. «Em, do you remember your time in Spain? What happened to that guy you were madly in love with?» she asked, attempting nonchalance. Emily looked up from her book, a hint of surprise flickering in her eyes. «Spain? Oh, that was ages ago. His name was Franco,» she replied, her tone casual. Sally’s heart pounded in her chest as she pressed further. «And why did you two break up?» «It was just a fling,» Emily explained dismissively, her gaze wandering back to her book. «We lost touch when I came back home and got pregnant with Jake during my first year at uni.»

Sally found an email that shattered her world, casting it into darkness.

Sally’s relief was short-lived. Her sister’s explanations felt rehearsed, leaving her with a gnawing sense of unease. Haunted by doubts, she couldn’t ignore the deep feeling she had that her sister is keeping a secret. She felt an increasing drive to uncover the truth. With trembling hands, Sally searched Jim’s laptop and old files, desperate to find something that would give her clarity about his past and hopefully ease her worries. Amidst mundane correspondences, a folder labeled «Workshop 17» caught her eye. What she discovered within shook her to the core — a clandestine exchange between her husband Jim and her sister Emily from a couple of months ago, revealing a shocking secret. In disbelief, Sally read her own sister’s words.

She had no choice but to muster her strength and confront reality head-on.

As the truth unraveled, Sally’s world crumbled around her. She was faced with two shocks, not just one. Her husband and her sister had once been lovers, and they hadn’t told her. Additionally, her nephew was actually her husband’s son. She found herself speechless, a turbulent blend of anger and sorrow flooding her heart. That night, she asked her sister to come for a visit, planning to confront both her and husband face to face.