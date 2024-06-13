A Woman Didn’t Let a Mother and a Child Sit Together on a Plane, the Reaction of Other People Was Unexpected

A woman with aerophobia had to take a long flight for urgent matters. She bought 2 neighboring seats in advance to have a “buffer” between herself and the next passenger in case she suddenly became sick. Seemingly, the woman planned everything, but suddenly another passenger became a problem.

This is the heroine’s story : “Right before we started getting taxied, a middle-aged woman abruptly sat down in the middle seat. Immediately I told her that I had reserved that seat, and she started by being very considerate. She quietly told me she was getting away from a bad situation, and really wanted to sit next to her daughter. During this explanation, she repeatedly pointed out her daughter sitting next to her, as if I would be a monster for depriving her of that seat.”

The heroine remained adamant and called the flight attendant for help. The flight attendant asked the woman to return to her seat. She did it cursing on the way deliberately loudly, so several passengers were closely watching what was happening.

Although no one said anything, the heroine still felt uncomfortable. When she returned home, she posted her story online, asking for users’ opinion, “Should I have just given up the seat I paid for?” Perhaps the heroine was expecting to be criticized, but instead she received a lot of support from other people.