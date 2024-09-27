A Woman Was Moved to Tears After Learning the Translation of a Tattoo She Got on Vacation

Traveling to a foreign country often brings new experiences, cultures, and adventures. However, sometimes those experiences can lead to unexpected surprises. This is exactly what happened to one social media creator who recently went viral after discovering the meaning behind her new tattoo.

While on holiday in Fiji, TikToker Amy Dickinson decided to get a tattoo. One of the most crucial rules when getting inked in a foreign language: is always to know what the tattoo says before committing. This left Amy in tears and scrambling to understand the meaning of the words now permanently etched on her skin. In a tearful video posted to her followers, Amy explained her dilemma and pleaded for help in understanding her new tattoo. She sobbed, "Now I’ve got a tattoo, and I don’t even know what it means."

The tattoo, which reads “Matanivola Levu,” was placed on her upper thigh, an area mostly hidden from public view. However, the mystery behind the meaning left her increasingly anxious. She even flipped the camera to reveal the ink to her audience, asking desperately, “What does this even mean?” Amy admitted that her spontaneous nature led her to make this decision without fully understanding the consequences. She acknowledged in a follow-up video that it was somewhat reckless, referring to the act of getting a tattoo in a foreign language as "so brat-coded," a term she used to describe her impulsiveness.

Soon, helpful followers came to her aid, offering translations for the cryptic Fijian phrase. One user pointed out that “Matanivola Levu” translates to “capital letter” in English. Another follower added with amusement, “It says ‘capital letters,’ but it’s all in lowercase… Brilliant!” While the literal meaning seemed somewhat trivial, others suggested a more philosophical interpretation. One commenter shared that “Big Book” in Fijian can be interpreted as a metaphor for someone with many stories to tell, symbolizing a life full of adventures. This interpretation, though comforting, did little to ease Amy's initial shock. Despite the attempts to find humor in the situation, some TikTok users questioned whether the tattoo was real at all. Amy addressed these doubts in another video, where she revealed the ink once more and confirmed that it was permanent.