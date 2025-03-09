A Woman, Who Identifies as a Horse, Goes Viral and Builds a Sensational Music Career

Berlin’s horsegiirL has always had a thing for music, but let’s be real—being a horse, she never thought her hooves would have a place in the music industry. As a starry-eyed foal, the whole “becoming a music legend” thing felt more like a daydream than a real possibility.

Fast-forward to today, and Berlin’s horsegiirL is absolutely crushing it. This DJ and producer is galloping around the globe, setting dancefloors on fire with bangers like “Pegasus” and “My Little White Pony.” Her sets are pure energy—frenetic, fast, and totally wild. She’s got the crowd bouncing to a wild mix of 90s and 00s Eurotrash anthems, happy hardcore, and playful hyper-pop remixes that’ll make you laugh and dance all at once.