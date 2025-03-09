What the heck is this world coming to? You might as well call her a dang furry!
A Woman, Who Identifies as a Horse, Goes Viral and Builds a Sensational Music Career
Berlin’s horsegiirL has always had a thing for music, but let’s be real—being a horse, she never thought her hooves would have a place in the music industry. As a starry-eyed foal, the whole “becoming a music legend” thing felt more like a daydream than a real possibility.
Fast-forward to today, and Berlin’s horsegiirL is absolutely crushing it. This DJ and producer is galloping around the globe, setting dancefloors on fire with bangers like “Pegasus” and “My Little White Pony.” Her sets are pure energy—frenetic, fast, and totally wild. She’s got the crowd bouncing to a wild mix of 90s and 00s Eurotrash anthems, happy hardcore, and playful hyper-pop remixes that’ll make you laugh and dance all at once.
This half-horse, half-human DJ and producer went from humble beginnings to full-on festival queen, all thanks to a TikTok-viral banger that had the world dancing in seconds. She became an instant favorite, lighting up stages everywhere, and now she’s gearing up for her next big move: an EP all about her new jet-setting lifestyle.
Get ready for V.I.P., which stands for “Very Important Pony,” because let’s be real—she’s definitely earned that title. With packed-out shows, she’s living the dream and turning it into a soundtrack for every high-flying, dancefloor-loving soul out there.
The Berlin-based DJ and producer is absolutely owning the scene with her festival-stealing mix of equine charm and high-BPM Eurodance bangers. You might’ve caught her breakout track, the TikTok-viral smash “My Barn My Rules” from last year, or maybe a wide-eyed friend has told you, “Yo, did you know there’s this masked DJ who claims she’s half-human, half-pony, and NEVER breaks character?”
Either way, you’ve probably heard the buzz. She’s the mysterious, hoof-tapping legend who’s bringing the party and a whole lot of personality to every stage she graces. From her wild beats to her signature half-pony persona, she’s definitely not your average DJ, and fans are totally here for it!
In her interview for British Vogue, the DJ said, “I’m just a girlie from the barn.” She was speaking to a journalist through a voice-altering software.
She said, “I’ve actually been famous for a while, but mainly within the animal kingdom. I’ve been making music and singing at country shows for quite a long time, you see. My transition into the human arena started about a year ago, when I was discovered at a harvest festival by a famous pop singer called Whitney Horseton. It’s all happened so quickly since then.”
This chance encounter has resulted in her performing at Berghain, The Cause, Boiler Room and Marc Jacobs afterparties.
The woman’s creativity was inspired by the world-famous musicians.
In her interview, the enigmatic and charismatic woman says, “I grew up listening to Crazy Frog and Hampton the Hamster a lot. But from the human world? The extra-ness of Lady Gaga, Dolly Parton and the heavy hardcore genre that rose from the Netherlands and Belgium.”
She revealed, “I think the term ’horse girl’ gets used by the kind of girls that do genuinely love horses. They’re actively involved in the culture. I get that it might be considered derogatory in certain circles, but I think people are beginning to connect the term with something more positive.
It’s a good thing to be a horse girl. You like nature, animals, and horses, and you love to be in the stables. And that’s amazing! It’s okay!”
