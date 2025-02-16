Meet Brittany Lacayo, Whose Tongue Is the Most Unique in the World

Brittany Lacayo has a seriously impressive talent—she can lick four lollipops at once! 😲 And get this—her tongue is nearly as wide as a credit card! In 2024, she officially snagged the Guinness World Record for the widest tongue in the world, and her journey to fame is nothing short of fascinating. For years, Brittany kept her unique feature under wraps, but now? She’s fully embracing it, and people can’t get enough! From jaw-dropping tongue tricks to stunned reactions, Brittany’s story has gone viral, leaving everyone amazed (and maybe a little jealous of her candy-licking skills).

Brittany Lacayo, a U.S. attorney, made history by claiming the Guinness World Record for the widest tongue.

Who says lawyers can’t have world records? Brittany Lacayo, a U.S. attorney, won the Guinness World Record for the widest tongue in 2024. Her incredible tongue has now gone from a little-known personal trait to a full-blown internet sensation. Whether she’s showing off jaw-dropping tricks or leaving people speechless with its sheer size, Brittany’s unique talent is making waves. Talk about a legal powerhouse with a tongue to match!

Brittany used to keep her special feature a secret, up until recently.

For years, Brittany Lacayo, a lawyer from Houston, Texas, kept her unusually wide tongue a total secret—even from her colleagues at the office! She was so discreet that not a single coworker got so much as a peek. Brittany has officially claimed the Guinness World Record for the widest tongue (female)—measuring broader than a hockey puck and about the same width as a credit card! No more hiding for Brittany—now, she’s proudly showing off her record-breaking tongue, leaving everyone completely amazed.

The woman’s tongue has outstanding measurements, making her stand out from the crowd.

According to Guinness World Records, her tongue measures a whopping 7.90 cm (3.11 inches) at its widest point—which is the same length as an average woman’s entire tongue from the epiglottis to the tip! That’s right—what most people have in total length, Brittany has in width! No wonder, her incredible tongue has earned her a spot in the record books and left the internet absolutely fascinated.

The woman has always been teased about her special feature, but now, she’s turned it to a perk.

Brittany Lacayo has known since childhood that her tongue was anything but ordinary—mainly because her family never let her forget it! Growing up, they teased her about its impressive width, but little did she know it would one day land her in the Guinness World Records. As she told Guinness, her tongue is actually wider than it is long, and whenever people see it for the first time, their reactions range from total shock to pure curiosity. Now, with her name officially in Guinness’ massive database of 40,000 records, Brittany’s unique feature is getting the attention it deserves! Brittany Lacayo was aware that her tongue was exceptionally wide, but it wasn’t until her best friend sent her a video of Emily Schlenker, the long-time Guinness World Record holder, that she started thinking—"Wait a second… mine might be even wider!" Schlenker had held the record for nearly a decade with a tongue measuring 7.33 cm (2.89 in) across, and fun fact—her dad, Byron, once held the male record for the widest tongue too! But Brittany had a hunch that hers was even broader. So, she decided to put it to the test, submitted her official measurements to Guinness, and in February 2024, it was confirmed—her tongue measured 7.90 cm (3.11 in), beating the record by 0.57 cm (0.22 in)!

Now, her unique body feature led the woman to fame.

Once Brittany Lacayo set her sights on breaking Emily Schlenker’s 2015 record, she knew there was no turning back—she could no longer bite her tongue (figuratively speaking!) about its incredible size. Now she’s fully embracing the spotlight that comes with being a Guinness World Record holder. And with global media buzzing about her jaw-dropping achievement, there’s no more hiding! “It is neat,” she told Guinness. “And kind of funny.”