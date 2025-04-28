All-Female Spaceflight Sparks a Massive Reaction, People Focus on One Thing
Jeff Bezos’s fiancée, Lauren Sánchez, took an 11-minute trip to the edge of space aboard a Blue Origin craft, alongside an all-female crew that included CBS anchor Gayle King and singer Katy Perry.
The flight was broadcast exclusively by Blue Origin’s media channel, where coverage emphasized the emotional significance of the mission. Viewers, however, largely expressed feelings of irritation and skepticism toward the spectacle, perceiving it as overly focused on personal experience and appearance rather than exploration.
Publishers were writing that Lauren Sánchez, who describes herself as a children’s author, helicopter pilot, journalist, and philanthropist, struggled to put the experience into words, saying, “I don’t really have the words for this, like...?” and “I can’t put it into words, but I looked out the window, and we got to see the moon.”
Katy Perry spoke about the experience in spiritual terms, mentioning the “feminine divine” and explaining, “It’s about making space for future woman. It’s about taking up space.”
Preparations for the flight also focused heavily on appearance. Lauren showcased custom-designed flight suits, asking, “Who would not get glam before the flight?” Another crew member noted testing her hairstyle by skydiving in Dubai to ensure it would hold up in flight. Participants emphasized the importance of combining engineering and science with beauty and fashion, stating, “Women are multitudes.”
Throughout the event, the language used often centered on personal growth and emotional reflection. Gayle King shared, “I’m so proud of me right now,” while Lauren Sánchez concluded, “We’re all in this together. We’re so connected.”
Internet exploded with a reaction.
Meanwhile, reactions on Reddit reflected a largely critical and sarcastic mood. Users commented:
- “Rich people going to space is not a trend I support.”
- “I think it’s the returning that’s the annoying part. If they just stayed up there and built a colony on the moon to show just how bootstrap pulling uply good they are at things all by themselves with nothing but the lunar equivalent of a garage... then I’d definitely be on board for all 5 minutes of that.”
- “I don’t understand why, though... Why not 3 more women in STEM to go with the other qualified women? Like what is Katy Perry going to space going to do for anyone aside from her? At least Gayle King could do some sort of interview with the crew members... I guess.”
- “This trend of wealthy people going to space while the world is literally burning is despicable.”
- “I’d be more impressed if they were actual scientists and astronauts, not just random celeb women.”
Overall, the spaceflight generated a wide range of emotions, with public conversation highlighting a mix of admiration, irritation, and satire.
