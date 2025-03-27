Amanda Seyfried’s Honest Skincare Moment Sparks Praise and Conversation
Amanda Seyfried, the beloved actress known for her roles in Mamma Mia! and Les Misérables, has always been admired for her natural beauty and authenticity. Throughout her career, she has remained refreshingly open about her personal life, from motherhood to skincare struggles. Recently, she shared a makeup-free video revealing her eczema, sparking conversations among fans.
Amanda Seyfried opens up about eczema in a makeup-free video.
Amanda Seyfried has always been refreshingly honest about her beauty routine. In a Vogue Beauty Secrets video released on TikTok and YouTube on March 18, the Mamma Mia star, 39, walked fans through her "unfiltered eczema routine," earning praise for starting the clip completely makeup-free.
"You might be thinking: ‘What’s that on her face?’" Seyfried said in the video. She then revealed, "That’s my eczema, and I, too, suffer from perioral dermatitis." Reflecting on her skincare journey, Seyfried shared, "When I was 19, I started developing the rash, and I learned about a lot of medicated products. I learned a lot about just products in general from my dermatologist at the time."
According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), perioral dermatitis is a common skin condition in young women, characterized by small red bumps, pustules, or flaky patches around the mouth.
Fans praise Amanda Seyfried for embracing real skin.
After cleansing, she admitted, "The rash is screaming. But that’s OK, because I’m gonna cover it, so I can go out in public. It's funny how eczema makes you feel." The Mean Girls star joked about her "little cutie mustache" and noted that her skin has improved over the years.
Fans flooded the comments with praise for her authenticity. "Actually, I was thinking-how nice to see a natural face," one person wrote. Another added, "She is so nice and authentic. Having no problem discussing her less than flawless skin. She is just human like all the rest of us and can be open about that."
Many with eczema expressed gratitude for her honesty. "As someone with eczema, this was so comforting and empowering to see. You never see this sort of transparency online, with celebrities on large platforms like this showcasing skin problems like eczema. Thank you, Amanda, and thank you, Vogue," says a user on YouTube.
Amanda Seyfried also talk about childhood insecurities.
In her Vogue Beauty Secrets video, Amanda Seyfried not only embraced her real skin but also opened up about past insecurities, especially during her early modeling days. The actress recalled feeling out-of-place while working on a shoot for the children’s clothing store Limited Too, alongside other young models—including Leighton Meester.
"Everybody was so pretty, and I was just so awkward, and I had braces at one point," she said in the clip. "And I remember going to the bathroom and putting mascara on — because no one was putting mascara on me because I was a kid, and I felt ugly."
Looking back, Seyfried expressed sympathy for her younger self, "That poor little girl. 'Cause I look back at these pictures [and] they're so beautiful. Like, we all looked so happy and youthful, and it goes to show, like, the pressure we put on ourselves at such a young age."
Fans flooded the comments with support, praising her vulnerability and honesty. Many related to her experience, with one person writing, "I’m so thankful that Amanda was so open about her perioral dermatitis! I’ve been suffering with it for almost a year, haven’t yet found a cure. It’s so frustrating."
Amanda Seyfried’s vulnerability in the video serves as a reminder that even those in the spotlight face insecurities, and it’s okay to embrace imperfections. Her honesty about her eczema, past modeling experiences, and the pressures she faced growing up has inspired many to feel more confident in their own skin.