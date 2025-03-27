Amanda Seyfried’s Honest Skincare Moment Sparks Praise and Conversation

Amanda Seyfried has always been refreshingly honest about her beauty routine. In a Vogue Beauty Secrets video released on TikTok and YouTube on March 18, the Mamma Mia star, 39, walked fans through her "unfiltered eczema routine," earning praise for starting the clip completely makeup-free.

"You might be thinking: ‘What’s that on her face?’" Seyfried said in the video. She then revealed, "That’s my eczema, and I, too, suffer from perioral dermatitis." Reflecting on her skincare journey, Seyfried shared, "When I was 19, I started developing the rash, and I learned about a lot of medicated products. I learned a lot about just products in general from my dermatologist at the time."

According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), perioral dermatitis is a common skin condition in young women, characterized by small red bumps, pustules, or flaky patches around the mouth.