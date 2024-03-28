Amazon Promo Codes April 2024
Thanks to Amazon promo codes, you can save hundreds of dollars every single month. This April, there are many useful products you already need or may need in the future. Take a look, and you’ll realize it would be a pity not to take advantage of these discounts.
Beauty and personal care
Hair growth oil
10% promo code: 10FREEOP (valid April 1 through April 30)
Vitamin C brightening serum
20% promo code: 206JR4VN (valid April 1 through April 30)
Calming solution cream
15% promo code: 15PKYPROMO (valid April 1 through April 30)
Collagen peel-off mask
50% promo code: 50GIVEAWAYS (valid April 1 through April 30)
Eyelash growth serum
50% promo code: 50IV8NC5 (valid March 31 through April 7)
Large makeup puffs
50% promo code: 50RNNLTY (valid March 31 through April 15)
Castor oil for hair growth
50% promo code: 50O23FEX (valid March 31 through April 3)
Retinol lifting pads
30% promo code: 30DERMALAPR (valid April 1 through April 30)
Health and household
Electric heating pad for back pain relief
50% promo code: 50HJC6C4 (valid March 31 through April 7)
Natural whitening toothpaste
10% promo code: 10I8ODL1 (valid April 11 through April 18)
Aromatic bathroom spray
20% promo code: 20SALEAPRIL (valid April 1 through April 30)
Shoulder ice pack wrap
50% promo code: 50AFKKVI (valid March 31 through April 28)
Hyaluronic acid aqua gel cream
5% promo code: 05EIXBLW (valid April 1 through April 30)
Home improvement
Sunrise alarm clock
30% promo code: 30YHZZZJ (valid March 31 through May 8)
Outdoor and indoor projector lights
50% promo code: 50UQWNAL (valid March 31 through April 7)
Fireproof home safe
25% promo code: 25EU21W8 (valid April 1 through April 15)
Keyless electronic door lock
50% promo code: 50BB9LBT (valid April 6 through April 23)
Kitchen and dining
Food containers with permanently attached lids
30% promo code: 30ORGANIZED (valid April 15 through April 17)
18-piece kitchen knife set
50% promo code: 50OBIF1L (valid April 11 through April 17)
Vintage tableware set
10% promo code: 10EPJJ6A (valid April 8 through April 12)
Reusable eco-friendly bowls
40% promo code: 40T8YMP6 (valid April 1 through April 30)
Insulated lunch bag
50% promo code: 5093VM6P (valid April 25 through April 30)
6-piece knife set for charcuterie board
44% promo code: 44V94IKS (valid March 31 through April 7)
Professional sushi maker package
50% promo code: 50W14U51 (valid March 31 through April 27)
Major appliances
Water dispenser for 5-gallon bottle
50% promo code: 503XOAVM (valid March 27 through April 3)
Patio, lawn, and garden
Absorbent drying towel for cars
50% promo code: 50PGUC98 (valid March 27 through April 7)
Handmade wedding ring box
30% promo code: 30VDS7CR (valid March 27 through April 25)
Red rose shower curtain set
30% promo code: 30AEWL7O (valid March 27 through April 25)
Kitchen sink caddy and sponge holder
40% promo code: 40UJV8PC (valid March 27 through April 8)
Collapsible storage bins with lids
50% promo code: 50LR1WVM (valid March 27 through April 25)
Insulated food and drink jars
50% promo code: 50MCQBMJ (valid March 27 through April 25)
Pet supplies
Cat water fountain
40% promo code: 40NK63IO (valid March 27 through April 20)
Memory foam dog bed
50% promo code: 509FQXB7 (valid March 27 through April 25)
Pet hair remover roller
50% promo code: 50NX7NL3 (valid March 27 through April 16)
Insulated dog water bottle for traveling
40% promo code: 40ZHPYWM (valid March 27 through April 14)
Plush couch bed protector
50% promo code: 50VS5XTE (valid March 27 through April 14)
Sports and fitness
Treadmill with work station
7% promo code: 07HHVI71 (valid April 1 through April 15)
Regulation size pickleball net
10% promo code: 10MATTHEWK (valid April 1 through April 30)
Magnetic dart board
50% promo code: 50MJXYCX (valid March 27 through April 7)
Toys and games
Tower stacking game
50% promo code: 504J8H11 (valid March 27 through April 25)
Magnetic fishing bath toy for kids
50% promo code: 50RMMMLF (valid April 16 through April 21)
Remote control toy excavator
40% promo code: 40HNDOZC (valid March 27 through April 7)
Automatic bubble maker
50% promo code: 50UFSATX (valid April 6 through April 8)
Electronic items
Wireless charging earbuds
50% promo code: 50RN6NLR (valid March 27 through April 14)
Universal travel adapter
50% promo code: 50HQ2WQ8 (valid March 27 through April 7)
Sleep headband with headphones
50% promo code: 50RQDI3S(valid March 31 through April 7)
Waterproof portable Bluetooth speaker
45% promo code: 45CDVKTF (valid April 10 through April 30)
Sound bars for TV speakers
25% promo code: 254VH3XJ (valid April 5 through May 3)
