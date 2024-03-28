Amazon Promo Codes April 2024

7 hours ago

Thanks to Amazon promo codes, you can save hundreds of dollars every single month. This April, there are many useful products you already need or may need in the future. Take a look, and you’ll realize it would be a pity not to take advantage of these discounts.

Beauty and personal care

Hair growth oil

10% promo code: 10FREEOP (valid April 1 through April 30)

Vitamin C brightening serum

20% promo code: 206JR4VN (valid April 1 through April 30)

Calming solution cream

15% promo code: 15PKYPROMO (valid April 1 through April 30)

Collagen peel-off mask

50% promo code: 50GIVEAWAYS (valid April 1 through April 30)

Eyelash growth serum

50% promo code: 50IV8NC5 (valid March 31 through April 7)

Large makeup puffs

50% promo code: 50RNNLTY (valid March 31 through April 15)

Castor oil for hair growth

50% promo code: 50O23FEX (valid March 31 through April 3)

Retinol lifting pads

30% promo code: 30DERMALAPR (valid April 1 through April 30)

Health and household

Electric heating pad for back pain relief

50% promo code: 50HJC6C4 (valid March 31 through April 7)

Natural whitening toothpaste

10% promo code: 10I8ODL1 (valid April 11 through April 18)

Aromatic bathroom spray

20% promo code: 20SALEAPRIL (valid April 1 through April 30)

Shoulder ice pack wrap

50% promo code: 50AFKKVI (valid March 31 through April 28)

Hyaluronic acid aqua gel cream

5% promo code: 05EIXBLW (valid April 1 through April 30)

Home improvement

Sunrise alarm clock

30% promo code: 30YHZZZJ (valid March 31 through May 8)

Outdoor and indoor projector lights

50% promo code: 50UQWNAL (valid March 31 through April 7)

Fireproof home safe

25% promo code: 25EU21W8 (valid April 1 through April 15)

Keyless electronic door lock

50% promo code: 50BB9LBT (valid April 6 through April 23)

Kitchen and dining

Food containers with permanently attached lids

30% promo code: 30ORGANIZED (valid April 15 through April 17)

18-piece kitchen knife set

50% promo code: 50OBIF1L (valid April 11 through April 17)

Vintage tableware set

10% promo code: 10EPJJ6A (valid April 8 through April 12)

Reusable eco-friendly bowls

40% promo code: 40T8YMP6 (valid April 1 through April 30)

Insulated lunch bag

50% promo code: 5093VM6P (valid April 25 through April 30)

6-piece knife set for charcuterie board

44% promo code: 44V94IKS (valid March 31 through April 7)

Professional sushi maker package

50% promo code: 50W14U51 (valid March 31 through April 27)

Major appliances

Water dispenser for 5-gallon bottle

50% promo code: 503XOAVM (valid March 27 through April 3)

Patio, lawn, and garden

Absorbent drying towel for cars

50% promo code: 50PGUC98 (valid March 27 through April 7)

Handmade wedding ring box

30% promo code: 30VDS7CR (valid March 27 through April 25)

Red rose shower curtain set

30% promo code: 30AEWL7O (valid March 27 through April 25)

Kitchen sink caddy and sponge holder

40% promo code: 40UJV8PC (valid March 27 through April 8)

Collapsible storage bins with lids

50% promo code: 50LR1WVM (valid March 27 through April 25)

Insulated food and drink jars

50% promo code: 50MCQBMJ (valid March 27 through April 25)

Pet supplies

Cat water fountain

40% promo code: 40NK63IO (valid March 27 through April 20)

Memory foam dog bed

50% promo code: 509FQXB7 (valid March 27 through April 25)

Pet hair remover roller

50% promo code: 50NX7NL3 (valid March 27 through April 16)

Insulated dog water bottle for traveling

40% promo code: 40ZHPYWM (valid March 27 through April 14)

Plush couch bed protector

50% promo code: 50VS5XTE (valid March 27 through April 14)

Sports and fitness

Treadmill with work station

7% promo code: 07HHVI71 (valid April 1 through April 15)

Regulation size pickleball net

10% promo code: 10MATTHEWK (valid April 1 through April 30)

Magnetic dart board

50% promo code: 50MJXYCX (valid March 27 through April 7)

Toys and games

Tower stacking game

50% promo code: 504J8H11 (valid March 27 through April 25)

Magnetic fishing bath toy for kids

50% promo code: 50RMMMLF (valid April 16 through April 21)

Remote control toy excavator

40% promo code: 40HNDOZC (valid March 27 through April 7)

Automatic bubble maker

50% promo code: 50UFSATX (valid April 6 through April 8)

Electronic items

Wireless charging earbuds

50% promo code: 50RN6NLR (valid March 27 through April 14)

Universal travel adapter

50% promo code: 50HQ2WQ8 (valid March 27 through April 7)

Sleep headband with headphones

50% promo code: 50RQDI3S(valid March 31 through April 7)

Waterproof portable Bluetooth speaker

45% promo code: 45CDVKTF (valid April 10 through April 30)

Sound bars for TV speakers

25% promo code: 254VH3XJ (valid April 5 through May 3)

Bright Side gets commissions for purchases made through the links in this post. Reviews may have been edited for length and clarity.

Preview photo credit Pamela / Amazon

