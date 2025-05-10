Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s Daughter Shocks Everyone With Dance Routine — Fans Notice This Detail

Currently attending Spelman College, a historically African-American college in Atlanta, Zahara is a member of the Alpha Kappa Alpha (AKA) sorority. This more than century-old group organizes routines called “strolls,” in which members dance as a group to show unity and sorority spirit.

Dressed in the sorority’s signature green colors, Zahara was seen in the video in a relaxed look: muscle shirt, jean shorts, and sneakers. The ease with which she danced made it clear that she felt comfortable and empowered in this environment.