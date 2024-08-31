Angelina Jolie Bends Down on the Venice Red Carpet to Chat With a Paralyzed Fan

A truly heartwarming moment happened at the Venice Film Festival. Angelina Jolie, who stars as Maria Callas in the new Netflix biopic, took a break from the red carpet to kneel down and greet a fan who was bedridden. The video of this touching encounter quickly moved people online, capturing hearts everywhere.

ALBERTO PIZZOLI/AFP/East News

Wearing a stunning champagne gown, the 49-year-old Girl, Interrupted star shared a touching moment with a fan, who has Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS). Before heading to Sala Grande for the world premiere of her film, Angelina Jolie took a moment to connect with a dedicated fan. In a touching gesture, she bent down, placed her hand gently on his shoulder, and shared a brief conversation, all while surrounded by a sea of adoring fans and festival photographers.

ALBERTO PIZZOLI/AFP/East News

Jolie, who stars as the iconic opera singer Maria Callas in the Netflix biopic Maria, paused her red carpet duties to make this special moment happen. The fan, Italian writer Pasqualino Esposito, has become a familiar face at the Venice Film Festival over the years, known for his tradition of greeting Hollywood stars. He lives with osteogenesis imperfecta, commonly known as “brittle bone disease.”

ALBERTO PIZZOLI/AFP/East News

The video of Angelina Jolie’s touching moment with her fan sparked a wave of admiration online. Many commenters couldn’t help but share their praise, with one saying, "And this is why she's the queen 👑" and another noting, "We see the inner beauty… kindness, compassion and goodness of heart. 😍" The flood of comments reflected the widespread respect and appreciation for her gesture, with many writing, "She has such a beautiful heart for others, much respect to her. Angelina Jolie is a beautiful woman inside and out 🥰❤️." The heartfelt response highlighted the deep impact of her kindness and compassion.

