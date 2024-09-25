Anna Faris' Stunning Transformation: What She Looks Like Nowadays After Dissolving Her Fillers

Anna Faris has always been open and honest with her fans, and now she’s sharing even more personal details in her memoir Unqualified. In this heartfelt tell-all, Anna doesn’t hold back, talking about her life, her struggles, and her experiences with cosmetic and plastic surgeries.

Her first decision to make fillers was in 2008.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/East News , Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/East News

Anna explains that during the filming of The House Bunny, she decided to try lip injections. "I started getting lip injections in my upper lip," she shares. At first, she noticed only a small difference, and it left her wondering if anyone else could even tell. It wasn’t until her friends pointed out that she might be overdoing it that Anna decided to stop. She admits now that lip injections were "not the right choice" for her, but she’s glad she gave them a try.

Anna’s openness is a reminder that beauty choices are personal, and she’s not afraid to share her story with humor and heart. Through her journey, she shows that it’s okay to embrace change and make decisions that feel right for you.

She decided to dissolve fillers.

PacificCoastNews/EAST NEWS , Gilbert Flores/Broadimage/EAST NEWS

Feeling unhappy with her naturally thin lips, Anna Faris decided to try fillers to give them a fuller look. While she never went too far with the treatments, she eventually regretted the decision. Over time, she realized that her lips didn’t feel quite like her own anymore, and it wasn’t easy to return to their original shape. Unlike other cosmetic treatments, dissolving fillers can take time, and the process doesn’t always restore the lips perfectly to how they were before.

Anna decided to take a break from the spotlight.

In 2020, Anna Faris made the big decision to step away from the spotlight, leaving her hugely successful sitcom Mom. She chose to focus more on her personal life, especially spending time with her son and her husband, Michael, whom she married in 2021. It was a major shift for the actress, who had been working non-stop for years. Even though Anna has kept a low profile, whenever she makes a rare appearance, it's clear that she looks happy and healthy.

A huge change for the new role.

Fans were recently excited to see her completely change up her image for her role in My Spy. This comeback has sparked a lot of buzz, as Anna looks amazing and is ready to show a new side of herself in this exciting role. Her transformation for the movie shows her versatility and reminds us all why she's such a beloved star. Though she stepped back for a while, it’s clear she’s still very much in her element and ready to shine again in her own time.

