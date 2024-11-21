Anti-Aging Guru Bryan Johnson Shows How His Attempt to Turn Back the Clock Turned Into a Disaster

Biohacker Bryan Johnson, 47, is famous for his elaborate and risky wellness stunts. Among them is a procedure arranged for his teenage son and his father for a tri-generational blood swapping treatment in an attempt to “youthify” their bodies. Recently, Mr Johnson shared startling images of an aftermath of an “age-defying” treatment that involved injecting someone else’s fat into his face. The multimillionaire opted for the injections in his pursuit of a more youthful, “baby-like” appearance. But the procedure went terribly wrong.

Bryan Johnson’s name is associated with innovations and anti-aging strategies.

Bryan Johnson (born August 22, 1977) is an American entrepreneur, venture capitalist, writer, and author. He founded and previously served as CEO of Kernel, a company that develops devices for monitoring and recording brain activity. He is also the founder of OS Fund, a venture capital firm focused on investing in early-stage science and technology companies. Johnson also founded Braintree, a company specializing in mobile and web payment systems for e-commerce businesses, where he served as Chairman and CEO. But Bryan has gained really strong media attention mainly for his anti-aging strategy, known as “Project Blueprint.”

Johnson is well-known for his elaborate and sometimes risky wellness experiments.

Previously, Johnson involved his teenage son and his father in a tri-generational blood-swapping procedure aimed at “youthifying” their bodies. The process involved draining a liter of blood from both Johnson and his son, Talmage. Talmage’s plasma was then infused into Johnson’s veins, while Johnson’s plasma was transferred to his father, Richard. Johnson believes that the infusion of “young blood” can help repair age-related cellular damage, potentially reducing biological age. Later, Bryan said that he will not repeat the transfusions due to lack of benefits. Moreover, the FDA has stated that transfusions, such as the kind Johnson had, are without benefit and may be harmful.

Recently, Bryan Johnson shared a series of shocking selfies after his latest attempt to look young.

Recently, Bryan Johnson shared alarming images of an allergic reaction he suffered after an “age-defying” treatment, which involved injecting someone else’s fat into his face. The 47-year-old multimillionaire, famous for his eccentric anti-aging experiments, underwent the injections in pursuit of a more youthful “baby face.” However, the procedure took a disastrous turn, leading to severe swelling in his upper face that temporarily impaired his vision. Sharing the experience with his 955,000 Instagram followers, the entrepreneur said the unfortunate reaction kicked in 30 minutes after the treatment.

The entrepreneur and anti-aging guru shared his experience in an emotional post.

Bryan Johnson shared, “Have any of your therapies gone wrong? In starting Project Blueprint, I had one question: are we the first generation who won’t die?

To begin, my team and I evaluated all the scientific literature on longevity and aging, stack, ranking the best performing health therapies with the most compelling evidence.” Johnson shared, “Caloric restriction was among the early selections. My daily calorie consumption dropped from 2,500 to 1,950. As a result, I got really lean and lost a lot of fat—especially in my face. My biomarkers were improving, but I looked gaunt. People thought I was on the brink of death.” Bryan then wrote, “We selected a first therapy: injecting a fat-derived extracellular matrix to restore volume by stimulating my body’s natural fat growth. It’s possible to use one’s own body fat for this, but the problem was I didn’t have enough fat on my body to extract, so I used a donor. Immediately following the injections, my face began to blow up. And then it got worse, and worse, and worse until I couldn’t even see.” He added that he called a colleague who he was scheduled to meet and warned: “You may not recognize me today.

I think I’m ok. I hope I’m ok. If I’m not ok, are you by chance trained to perform any life-saving actions?”

People in the comments were very emotional and sceptic at the same time.

Instagram users rushed to the comments under Bryan’s post to express the variety of their opinions about Mr Johnson’s unfortunate procedure. One person wrote, “It looks like filler gone wrong.” Another user added, “On this quest for biohacking, longevity and slowing down signs of aging/looking young are two totally different things. One is health-related, the other more superficial.” One more commenter said, “No matter what people might think of your journey, we’re lucky you’re doing it, documenting it and sharing it. The end product of your journey might become something of great importance for humanity.” Another person commented, “When you are ready to maximally rewind your facial clock, I will be waiting.”