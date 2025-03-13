Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito Reunite, and Fans Can’t Stop Talking About One Thing
New York City recently played host to a grand evening in honor of the iconic Danny DeVito. The beloved actor was celebrated at the Roundabout Theatre Company, where he was presented with the prestigious Jason Robards Award for Excellence. A number of his longtime colleagues and friends gathered to mark the occasion.
Arnold Schwarzenegger had the special task of presenting DeVito with the award. Taking to Instagram, he reflected on the experience, writing, “Last night, I had the opportunity to surprise my brother, Danny DeVito, and be there to help present him with the Robards Award for Excellence in Theatre.”
Schwarzenegger went on to express his admiration for his longtime friend, adding, “It didn’t matter that I filmed all day and had to throw on a jacket and hustle on stage. I had to be there, because he deserves to be celebrated. Be there for your friends and family.”
Last year, DeVito hinted at a new project with Schwarzenegger during an interview with CNN, saying, “We’re working on something, a project that we’re going to do together, another movie.” He also shared more about their friendship, stating, “Arnold and I are good buddies. We met way before Twins, years ago.”
The duo also made a surprise appearance together as presenters at the 96th Academy Awards in 2024, introducing the nominees for Best Visual Effects and Best Film Editing. DeVito recalled the moment, saying, “It’s just so much fun, and we kept it a surprise as much as we could. We didn’t tell anybody and that was fun going out there, and it was a big, good reception.”
Online, the reaction has been overwhelmingly positive, with fans celebrating the reunion of the Twins stars:
Fans are eagerly awaiting whatever project the iconic duo has in store next, hoping for another unforgettable collaboration. Whether it’s on the screen or at another surprise event, seeing Schwarzenegger and DeVito together is always a treat for audiences who have loved them for decades.
