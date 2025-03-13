Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito Reunite, and Fans Can’t Stop Talking About One Thing

Last year, DeVito hinted at a new project with Schwarzenegger during an interview with CNN, saying, “We’re working on something, a project that we’re going to do together, another movie.” He also shared more about their friendship, stating, “Arnold and I are good buddies. We met way before Twins, years ago.”

The duo also made a surprise appearance together as presenters at the 96th Academy Awards in 2024, introducing the nominees for Best Visual Effects and Best Film Editing. DeVito recalled the moment, saying, “It’s just so much fun, and we kept it a surprise as much as we could. We didn’t tell anybody and that was fun going out there, and it was a big, good reception.”