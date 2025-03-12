I Demanded Rent From My Adult Stepdaughter—I’m Not Her Servant

Hi Bright Side,

My 28 y.o. stepdaughter still lives with us and refuses to move out. I'm not her free servant, so I demanded rent. She shouted, ''Don't act like you own this house. You're the outsider here!''

Her dad was quiet.

A day later, 2 men came looking for me. I froze when they started to introduce themselves as attorneys hired by my stepdaughter. They showed me legal documents proving that the house I live in is actually in her name—and that she has the power to evict me anytime she chooses.

I was furious. I had always assumed the house would go to my stepdaughter after my husband and I were gone since she's his only child. But he never told me that he had already signed it over to her.

When I confronted my husband, he admitted it. He explained that his daughter felt "anxious" about being asked to leave, so he gave her the house to secure her future.

I feel completely betrayed. This place, which I thought was my home, no longer feels safe.

What should I do?

Denise