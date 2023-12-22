At 72, Enrique Iglesias’s Mother Radiates Fabulousness, and She’s Ready to Share Her Secrets

Isabel Preysler, the remarkable mother of renowned singer Enrique Iglesias, is not only celebrated for her maternal role but also for her timeless beauty. At 72 years old, she effortlessly defies the passage of time, appearing at least two decades younger. Isabel has become a symbol of graceful aging, captivating the public with her elegance and youthful demeanor.

Isabela became a public person when she got married to Julio Iglesias.

Album / sfgp/EAST NEWS

Isabel Preysler, a spirited young Filipina of 16, ventured to Madrid to pursue her studies at Mary Ward University. Around three years into her time in Spain, she crossed paths with a charming Spanish lad at a party—none other than the football player and aspiring crooner who would later become the renowned Spanish musical icon, Julio Iglesias. Interestingly, he became her first interviewee when she started her journalism journey with Hola magazine. After seven months of courtship, they tied the knot in January 1971 and were blessed with three wonderful children: a girl named Chabeli and two boys, Julio Jr. and the heartthrob singer Enrique Iglesias. Although their paths diverged in 1978, leading to a divorce, Isabel and Julio remained steadfast friends and devoted parents to their kids.

She became a businesswoman and started producing her own cosmetics.

Album / sfgp/EAST NEWS , LIMITED PICTURES/agefotostock/East News

One of the key secrets behind the radiant skin of Isabel Preysler is none other than vitamin C. It’s worth noting that Isabel Preysler has her own line of cosmetic products, where the primary ingredient in most creams and lotions happens to be vitamin C. This vitamin holds significant importance for overall health, especially for the immune system. But it truly stands out for its remarkable benefits for the skin.

You need a mix of cosmetic ingredients to look bright.

Album / sfgp/EAST NEWS

Sharing her beauty regimen, Isabel Preysler mentions, “I started taking care of my skin from a young age, aiming to maintain its brightness, hydration, and firmness for as long as possible. Watching my mother and her friends devote so much time to self-care sparked my curiosity about cosmetics and everything related to the world of beauty.” Beyond vitamin C, Isabel Preysler’s products incorporate a blend of other skin-loving ingredients, including Argan stem cells, resveratrol, elastin, caffeine, hyaluronic acid, ammonium glycyrrhinate, butcher’s broom extract, aloe vera, and B-glucans. It’s a holistic approach to skincare that reflects her commitment to nurturing healthy and radiant skin.

She is super active.

In a 2012 interview, she mentioned that she’s not all about being fit; she just loves maintaining a super active lifestyle. There’s nothing she won’t eat! Maybe that’s her secret. Isabela enjoys everything but making sure it’s all about balance and moderation. When asked about how many hours she sleeps, she admitted, “I’m afraid it’s not enough, but whenever I can, I try to get at least seven hours of sleep.”

Bonus: healthy teeth are important.

Experts consistently emphasize the transformative power of good teeth in enhancing one’s youthful appearance. Isabela follows this rule. Just look at her smile! A bright and well-maintained set of teeth can significantly contribute to a more youthful and vibrant look. Beyond the obvious aesthetic benefits, healthy teeth are considered a key element in defying the aging process. As we age, our teeth naturally undergo a shift of one to two shades, transitioning from white to yellow and gray. This change happens due to a mix of factors, including staining, enamel thinning, and the shrinking of the pulp inside the tooth, leading to a darker appearance. The good news is, there are plenty of teeth-whitening products out there today, making it easier to maintain a bright and radiant smile.

Beyond being a devoted mother, Isabel Preysler stands as an inspiring figure, challenging conventional notions of aging and showcasing the beauty that comes with embracing each stage of life with grace and vitality.