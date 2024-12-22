“Awkward and Graceless,” Meghan Markle’s Latest Appearance Sparks Debate Over an Odd Detail

Meghan Markle turned heads as she graced the red carpet at The Paley Honors Gala in Beverly Hills to show her support for her friend Tyler Perry. Although her sophisticated style drew plenty of attention, fans couldn’t help but notice a peculiar detail about her appearance.

Meghan Markle, 43, made a stunning impression in an elegant black strapless gown with a striking front slit, beautifully complemented by sleek black heels. To elevate the look, she added a sparkling diamond necklace that brought just the right amount of glamour to her outfit.

Meghan swept her dark hair into a graceful updo, paired with minimal makeup that enhanced her natural features. She completed her polished look with a gold bracelet and coordinating rings, adding a hint of elegance. Although her appearance was undeniably captivating, it sparked a curious question among fans.

A lot of people were quick to ask, “Why does she always stand with her legs apart?” Some felt the pose took away from her overall elegance, with comments like, “There is no elegance to her, standing legs apart,” and “She always stands with legs apart on the red carpet events, no poise at all.” Another observer remarked, “She’s also got her knees locked. It’s an awkward and graceless stance.”

Another aspect that didn’t sit well with fans was the dress itself. One person commented, “The dress is nothing special.” Someone else mentioned, “She’s too skinny to wear a sleeveless dress,” while others felt the length of the gown was excessive and didn’t work for her, “Why would you go to an event and not have your dress taken up so it doesn’t drag on the floor?”