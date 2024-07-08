Mom to Be! Margot Robbie Is Expecting Her First Baby (Pics Inside)

Margot Robbie is expecting her first child with her husband, according to various sources. The 34-year-old Australian actress has been married to British film producer Tom Ackerley, who is also 34, since 2016.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/East News , ETIENNE LAURENT/AFP/East News

This will be the first child for Robbie and her husband, Tom Ackerley. The news surfaced after paparazzi photos showed the couple vacationing in Lake Como, with Robbie showing her baby bump in a crop top. Social media quickly buzzed with the news.

Robbie and Ackerley first met in 2013 on the set of the drama Suite Française, where he worked as an assistant director and she was an actress. They married in December 2016 in a private ceremony in Australia’s Byron Bay, having never announced their engagement before the wedding. Occasionally, Margot gives us glimpses into their life together, mentioning how she has “the most fun” being Tom’s wife, but for the most part, they remain private.

, © UPI / Alamy Stock Photo Collin Xavier/Image Press Agency ABACA/Abaca/East News

However, in 2016, Robbie shared insights about her relationship with Ackerley. They met in 2013 and started as just friends. “I was the ultimate single gal. The idea of relationships made me want to vomit. And then this crept up on me. We were friends for so long.

I was always in love with him, but I thought, ’Oh, he would never love me back. Don’t make it weird, Margot. Don’t be stupid and tell him that you like him,’” she said. “And then it happened, and I was like, ’Of course, we’re together. This makes so much sense, the way nothing has ever made sense before.’” In 2024, Ackerley told that he spends nearly every day working and talking with his wife. “It’s seamless. We don’t have a toggle on, toggle off. It’s all become one thing,” he said.

Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber are also expecting their first child together, having kept the exciting news under wraps until recently. However, subtle hints along the way had suggested the impending arrival.