Here’s Everything We Know About Hailey Bieber’s Pregnancy So Far and What She Hid From Us

Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber are expecting their first child together, keeping the exciting news under wraps until recently. However, subtle hints along the way suggested the impending arrival. Throughout the initial months of Hailey’s pregnancy, the couple opted for secrecy, echoing the sentiment of “baby, baby, baby, no... body needs to know.”

Hailey has been wearing baggy clothes lately.

Justin and Hailey officially announced their first pregnancy on May 9 via social media. Despite Hailey being deeply pregnant, they managed to keep the news private. However, there were subtle clues for the observant eye to pick up on. Hailey’s personal style underwent a noticeable shift in recent months. Typically, one to flaunt some skin, especially during her annual Coachella appearances, this year she opted for a more covered-up look, donning an oversized leather jacket at the festival. Oversized jackets became a recurring choice for her, often seen in recent photographs, where her waist was cleverly disguised. During a recent vacation in Hawaii, fans spotted the couple, with Hailey dressed in a babydoll-style dress. Not only was this choice comfortable, but its empire waistline effectively concealed her growing stomach.

Her skincare routine changed too.

In March, Hailey shared an updated skincare routine with fans, focusing on addressing perioral dermatitis, a skin condition resembling acne or rosacea, via TikTok. In her routine, Hailey mentioned using a prescription azelaic acid cream and clindamycin, both commonly prescribed to pregnant women as they’re deemed safe for use during pregnancy. Last year, as Hailey and Justin celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary, they were well aware of ongoing speculation regarding their family plans. Addressing the persistent rumors, Hailey reflected on the scrutiny in an interview. She expressed frustration, recounting instances where her bloating led to pregnancy speculation, lamenting, “There is something that’s disheartening about, damn, I can’t be bloated one time and not be pregnant?”

The couple, reportedly, has already chosen a name.

According to a source, Hailey and Justin are overjoyed about the prospect of becoming parents. They feel prepared to embark on this new chapter in their lives and relationship. Additionally, another source disclosed that the 27-year-old model and “Let Me Love You” singer have already chosen a name for their baby and have begun decorating a nursery. Both Hailey and Justin have openly expressed their desire to start a family. In a previous interview, the founder of Rhode Island shared her apprehensions about raising a child in the public eye. “I want kids so bad, but I get scared. It’s enough that people say things about my husband or my friends. I can’t imagine having to confront people saying things about a child,” she shared.

Hailey may hint that she’s having a girl.

Fans have been speculating about the gender of Hailey Bieber’s baby after she was seen sporting a pink butterfly top and beautiful translucent pink nails in a Rhode post. Many took to the comments section with their interpretations, with one top commenter suggesting, “Is she confirming it’s a girl OMG,” while another pondered, “it’s a girl or a blush.” On platforms like Reddit, users also joined the discussion, with one suggesting, “Maybe a girl? She’s wearing a pink top in her first ’belly’ photos.” However, it’s essential to note that these are speculations, and the couple has not confirmed the baby’s gender publicly.

The baby may be due in August.

In the latest snapshots on Instagram, Hailey tenderly cradles her belly, heightening anticipation around her due date. A user recently stirred up speculation in a TikTok video, claiming that a source close to the couple informed her that Hailey Bieber might be “six months pregnant.” This revelation sparked excitement, with the user remarking, “I have major breaking news. A source via Justin Bieber’s record label told me that Hailey Bieber is six months pregnant. Now, this makes a lot of sense. I mean, Hailey, who is always used to strutting her stuff with her tummy out, has been wearing super baggy clothes, baggy jackets, and even at Coachella was really covered up. I cannot wait to see what baby Bieber looks like!?” These hints suggest that Hailey Bieber’s due date could potentially be in August, aligning with the user’s statement and other sources.