Margot Robbie Was Friendzoned by Her Husband, but She Found a Way to His Heart

The Barbie star met the love of her life at one of the worst possible times, but they managed to make it work. Just when her career was skyrocketing, Robbie fell in love with a close friend without any hope of making his heart belong to her. Luckily, the famous bombshell managed to turn things around and now has a man she happily calls her husband.

Margot made it to the top of Hollywood.

It’s probably very difficult finding a person who doesn’t know who Margot Robbie is these days. After the smashing success of Barbie in 2023, the Australian actress has fully cemented her position as one of the world’s biggest stars. Her climb to fame started on the Australian hit soap opera Neighbours, but after a few years Robbie knew that Hollywood was the place to be.

The year 2013 played the biggest role in Margot’s future. She appeared in the film About Time alongside Domhnall Gleeson and Rachel McAdams and, most notably, Robbie was cast in The Wolf of Wall Street as Leonardo DiCaprio’s love interest. Margot’s performance supported by her beauty and a superb Brooklyn accent gained her a lot of praise. Since then, she’s been regularly appearing on big screens and was even nominated for a lead Oscar for her performance in I, Tonya.

Her husband was always by her side.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/East News

Coincidentally, 2013 wasn’t only pivotal for Robbie’s professional life, but her personal too. That same year Margot started her rise to fame, she also met her future husband, Tom Ackerley. Their paths crossed on the set of Suite Française, where he worked as an assistant director. By 2016, the pair was happily married.

Even though Tom entered Margot’s life at the busiest possible moment, they were determined to make it work. The Babylon star admitted that their jobs were tough to navigate: “Being in a long-distance relationship can be really hard when you don’t see the light at the end of the tunnel.” She did, however, learn a few things from her colleagues and her and her husband made a rule to never go longer than three weeks without seeing each other. And so far, it has worked well for them.

Their love story almost didn’t happen.

It might seem impossible that a gorgeous woman like Margot Robbie can be insecure about herself with a man, but it was true when she met Ackerley for the first time. The actress revealed that they started out as good friends and she didn’t think that he’d be interested in her romantically: “We were friends for so long. I was always in love with him, but I thought, ’Oh, he would never love me back. Don’t make it weird, Margot. Don’t be stupid and tell him that you like him.’”

The pair was so deep in the friendzone that they were even each other’s roommates, which, as Robbie admits, makes it so much easier and fun for them to live together as a couple. So by the time the two got together it made “so much sense” to Margot. She says she was never so sure about anything else in her life as she was about being with Tom.

They prefer to keep their marriage behind closed doors.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/East News

Unfortunately for us, this beautiful couple prefers to keep to themselves. They got married in secret in Australia and thus set the tone for the remainder of their relationship. Sometimes we get glimpses into their relationship from Margot, who says she has “the most fun” being Tom’s wife, but, mostly, they stay private.

PacificCoastNews/EAST NEWS