Baywatch Star Donna D'Errico, 56, Posts Provocative Photos on Her Instagram, and People Are Saying the Same Thing

Donna has always had a big heart for animals, and that’s exactly what led her to embrace a vegan lifestyle. What started as a compassionate choice quickly turned into something even more surprising—she began to notice some unexpected benefits along the way. In one of her interviews, Donna said, “There were happy benefits, like clearer skin, better digestion, better sleep — but that’s not why I do it. I do it for the animals.”

Not only did she feel better, but her skin started glowing, her energy levels skyrocketed, and she seemed to be aging in reverse. It wasn’t just about eating plant-based—it became a lifestyle that left her looking and feeling incredible. Fans can’t help but wonder if her commitment to veganism is the real secret behind her seemingly ageless beauty! The actress also shared her life philosophy, saying, “’I wear what I want, I do what I want, and I feel fabulous.”

“I keep my circle very small and allow very few access to me. I live life on my own terms, with gentleness, kindness, and love. But also strength. I am fierce, I am strong, but I am vulnerable at times too. I love feeling beautiful, but I also love being in sweats and a ratty T-shirt.”

“Life can be very beautiful and also very harsh and critical. Ignoring the noise is hard sometimes, but it can be done. I’ve gotten through some very difficult times all alone, and it’s okay. It’s all okay. I hope you all know how important you are. You are important and you matter. And I love you.”