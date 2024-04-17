Ben Affleck, 51, Sparked a Stir Among Fans With His Latest Appearance

Ben Affleck, his superstar wife Jennifer Lopez, and his son Samuel were spotted courtside at a basketball game, and let’s just say, it wasn’t just the game that had everyone’s attention. Affleck, usually known for his sharp looks, seemed to have undergone a bit of a makeover, and people couldn’t stop talking about it.

A family moment

Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez, and Ben’s son Samuel recently caught a Lakers vs. Warriors game from courtside seats, adding extra buzz to the event. Jennifer rocked sparkly boots with jeans and a chic white crop top, topped with a stylish jacket and gold hoops. Samuel showed his Warrior’s pride in a blue Steph Curry outfit. Ben kept it casual in jeans, a flannel shirt, and a navy blue jacket, all capped off with a matching cap. Their outfits added to the fun vibe of the game, making it a memorable night for everyone.

Fans took notice of Ben’s appearance, sparking speculation about him appearing «different».



What garnered the most attention from fans was Ben Affleck’s notably altered appearance, diverging significantly from his usual public persona. Social media was abuzz with comments such as, «Ben Affleck is unrecognizable», and «Ben looks so different, looks nothing like him at all.» Someone even went to the extent of blaming Jlo for his different appearance: «Ben aged like 10 years with Jlo.»



Many speculated that his clean-shaven face, a departure from his typically rugged look, was the cause of this drastic change. Additionally, there were discussions surrounding his uncharacteristic public smile and the genuine happiness he seemed to display while enjoying the game with his family, suggesting these factors contributed to his transformed appearance. Observers noted how he appeared genuinely pleased to be engrossed in the game rather than seeking attention or feeling uncomfortable in the spotlight.



Indeed, someone wrote: «Basketball is Ben’s happy place; that’s evident.»

There were also people blaming Jennifer Lopez

Some folks also pointed fingers at Jennifer Lopez. Whenever she’s in the spotlight, JLo tends to attract criticism, and this time was no different. Some said she was trying too hard to be like Jennifer Garner, Ben Affleck’s ex-wife, a critique she’s heard before. Others blamed Lopez for changing Affleck’s look and making him different from his usual self. And some thought Jennifer could have let Ben and his son have their moment without always being in the picture. You know how it goes—people always have something to say, whether it’s good or bad. But despite all the chatter, Ben and JLo shared a sweet moment, as you can see in the photos from the event and the way they light up when they’re together.