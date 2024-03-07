Kristen Stewart Stuns on Red Carpet With No Pants, Sparks Criticism

Twilight fame Kristen Stewart has decided to prove you can be beautiful and jaw-droppingly bold at the same time! The 33-year-old opted for a very risky look to walk the red carpet of her latest movie that left too little to the imagination.

Kristen left no head unturned.

Kristen rocked a backless bodysuit by lingerie brand Cosabella that barely covered her curves. The bodysuit had thin straps that went under her arms, showing off her back. She also wore a black jacket over her shoulders. She paired the bodysuit with sheer black stockings and black pointy shoes. She kept her accessories minimal, with only some silver rings on her fingers.

Kristen completed her look with a simple but chic beauty style. She wore a nude lip color and a soft eye shadow with dark eyeliner. She pulled her hair up in a bun, leaving her bangs and some waves loose. She looked confident and cool as she smiled for the cameras.

Her look has the internet divided.

While Kristen made headlines for her look and fans cheered her on, many people thought the outfit was perhaps a little too much for the red carpet. «Looks like Kanye West dressed her,» commented a person on her photo. «Kristen, you forgot your pants!», added another. Some pointed out her outfit had a resemblance to a toddler’s onesie.

What do you think about Kristen’s look? Another celebrity who got mixed reactions for her outfit choice recently is Selena Gomez. You can read about it here.