Ben Affleck Feels Hurt, So Jennifer Lopez Decides to Sacrifice to Save Her Marriage

Jennifer Lopez is reportedly making “extra efforts” to save her marriage to Ben Affleck. Insiders reveal that cracks started to appear when the actress allowed rumors of a split to swirl while promoting her new film, Atlas.

Ben Affleck feels hurt because Jennifer likes any kind of publicity.

Netflix/Ferrari Press/East News

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have been plagued by divorce rumors in recent months. Reports even suggest that Affleck’s ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, is trying to help them stay together. Despite putting on a united front, speculation about the state of their marriage continues to grow. Sources claim Lopez realized her failure to address the breakup rumors head-on took a toll on her husband. The couple reportedly needs to work on their communication. An insider told that Lopez allowed the breakup rumors to circulate during her press tour because she believed any publicity is good publicity. However, she now sees that Affleck was hurt by this.

Lopez cancels her upcoming tour.

mcla@broadimage.com/Broad Image/East News

Affleck has not publicly addressed the rumors but has been living separately in a $100,000-per-month rental mansion for weeks. Lopez has been confiding in Garner, fearing that the strain of their marriage could cause Affleck to relapse. In response to the turmoil, Live Nation announced that Lopez canceled her upcoming This Is Me... Live tour to spend time with her children, family, and close friends. The insider added that while Affleck and Lopez will be apart while he works on his movies, Lopez is determined to make extra efforts to be together during their days off. They stressed that the couple hasn’t fallen out of love, but that Lopez wants to rekindle the spark that brought them back together in 2021. She wants Affleck to feel better about their relationship.

Fans didn’t see them together for 47 days.

Chris Pizzello/Invision/East News

The primary issue in their marriage appears to be communication. Some sources suggested that their spending habits were causing strain, but insiders deny this, emphasizing that their communication is the real problem. Their marriage came under scrutiny after they went 47 days without being seen together in public, despite previously making frequent loved-up appearances. Last month, they made a rare united front to celebrate Affleck’s daughter Violet’s graduation party at Garner’s home. However, photos showed them heading back to Affleck’s rental mansion, while Lopez left with her assistant shortly after arriving.

They reunited again.

Dylan Travis/ABACA/Abaca/East News

The couple reunited again the second of June to attend his son Samuel’s basketball game, along with his mother Chris and Garner. Notably, they greeted each other with an awkward air kiss, highlighting the tension between them. Lopez recently canceled her entire summer tour, stating she needed to be with her family. She added, “Please know that I wouldn’t do this if I didn’t feel that it was absolutely necessary.”

We hope the relationship between Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez normalizes soon, allowing them to find happiness together again. Their love has weathered many storms, and we believe they can overcome this challenge as well.