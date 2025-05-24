I Refuse to Give My Stepdaughter Her Dad’s Inheritance—She No Longer Has Rights

Dear Bright Side,

My husband didn’t leave a penny to his daughter, who never visited. Instead, all his inheritance went to my son (his stepson). Now, my stepdaughter is begging for money because she got gravely ill. I said, ’’You no longer have rights!’’

What she doesn’t know is that my son has been secretly investing the money he received from my husband in real estate, and there is no cash left. After all, my son isn’t doing anything wrong—the money belonged to his stepdad, and he has a right to it. Especially since my son was there for us every day, while my husband’s daughter, his own flesh and blood, left and never even asked about her ill father.

But then, the real shock came when my son visited recently and said something that turned my world upside down. He revealed that he’s been keeping a big chunk of that money for his stepsister and that he wants to give it to her.

I pleaded with him not to. It was her late father’s decision not to give her a penny because she didn’t deserve it. But my son is too kindhearted and insists on giving her the money.

I am furious and don’t know how to stop him. What should I do?

Yours,

Amy