My Mom Gave Us Financial Advice, and My Wife Is Infuriated

"She made a whole spreadsheet about our spending, and we spend way too much on fun stuff. We don’t need Starbucks every day and so on. It also became apparent that most of the fun spending was my wife's.

My wife didn’t take the breakdown well and started arguing with my mom that her spreadsheet was wrong. She said my mom’s way of doing things is 'outdated' and doesn’t work for us. She doesn’t want to give up buying organic produce and likes having variety in what we eat each week.

I tried to explain that we needed to make some sacrifices if we wanted to get out of this financial hole, but she kept insisting that things weren’t as bad as I was making them out to be and that we just needed to 'ride it out'."