I Refuse to Babysit My Sister’s Kids, Because She Scammed Me
This emotional letter from 20-year-old Demi to the <strong>Bright Side team reveals a shocking family betrayal that left her heartbroken and questioning everything. She gave up two months of her life to help her sister — only to be repaid in the most unexpected and hurtful way.
Was it just a misunderstanding, or did her own family scam her? Read Demi’s full story and share your thoughts — was she right to feel betrayed?
Demi penned a heartfelt letter to our editorial and shared her explosive family story that left us all stunned.
Demi shared, “Dear Bright Side,
My name is Demi, I’m 20 years old, and I’m writing to you with a heavy heart. I need to share something that’s been eating me alive inside — something I never thought I’d go through, especially not with someone I love so deeply. I’ve always trusted my sister, but the way she behaved with me left me in despair, and now I’m questioning everything about my whole family.
My elder sister has 4 kids. She and her husband are both busy building up their careers. They dumped the kids on me, 7 to 12 hours a day, for 2 months, promising to pay for my education.”
Demi babysat her sister’s kids for an agreed payment.
Demi wrote, “So, my sister and her husband made me their full-time nanny. 4 kids, 12 hours a day, for 2 months. They promised good money. One month in, I asked to pay me. ‘Later,’ they said.
Two months passed. When I finally asked, my sister looked at me coldly and, to my shock, she sneered and snapped, ‘You haven’t done anything extraordinary, Demi. You don’t deserve a good payment for just hanging out and playing video games with the kids, all I can offer you is $100 and even this sum will be too much!’”
The young woman shared, “To say that I was stunned by this audacity is to say nothing. I still can’t believe that my sister could do this to me.”
Demi gave some details of the whole situation, saying, “She and her husband are building their careers, and a few months ago, they came to me with a proposal. They asked if I could babysit their four kids — from seven to sometimes twelve hours a day — while they both worked. It was almost daily.
It wasn’t going to be just helping out here and there — it was full-on nanny duty. They promised me good pay. Specifically, they said it would be enough to help cover a significant portion of my education costs. As a full-time college student, money’s always tight.
But it wasn’t just about the money. I genuinely wanted to help. I adore my nieces and nephews, and I wanted to be there for my sister. I thought I was doing something meaningful — for them and for myself. So I jumped in, no questions asked. But nothing prepared me for what I was about to go through.”
Demi put her heart and soul in taking care of her nieces and nephews.
Demi shared, “Babysitting four young kids every single day when you’ve never had kids yourself is brutal. I wasn’t just watching cartoons with them or pressing buttons on a game controller.
I cooked three meals a day, cleaned up after all of them, helped with homework, settled tantrums, changed diapers, bathed them, played games, sang lullabies, and stayed patient even when my head was about to explode.
I didn’t go out, I didn’t study like I should have, and I didn’t sleep properly. I gave up my summer and put my life on hold. For them. For her.
Then came the betrayal. After two exhausting months, my sister handed me an envelope with $100 in it. I thought it was a joke. It had to be. But no — she was serious.”
Demi was shaken by her sister’s selfish betrayal.
The woman shared, “I asked her why. What happened to the promise? And she looked at me, stone-faced, and said, ‘You didn’t really do anything, Demi. You just sat around playing video games with them. You were just hanging out.’
That crushed me. I was speechless. Was she even seeing what I did every day? Did she ever thank me when I tucked her kids in, or when I scrubbed spaghetti off the walls, or when I cried silently in the bathroom from exhaustion?
Just a few days ago, her husband called me and said he wanted to ‘make things right.’ He told me he understood I deserved more and said he would pay me the full amount they had promised. I started to feel some hope — like maybe someone in that house had a conscience.
But then came the catch: he wanted me to continue babysitting. That ‘generosity’ came with strings attached, and I realized it wasn’t an apology — it was manipulation. I declined. I won’t be used again.”
Demi saw the real faces of the rest of her family owing to this pity incident.
The woman wrote, “What hurt even more was when I turned to my mom, thinking maybe she’d understand. But she just said, ‘She’s your sister. You should’ve done it for free. That’s what family does.’ I felt like the floor had been pulled out from under me. I wasn’t just heartbroken — I was humiliated.
So here I am, writing to you, Bright Side. I feel betrayed, disrespected, and discarded by my own family. I gave everything I had to support them, and in return, I was gaslighted and underpaid — no, scammed.
I want to ask your readers... was I wrong to expect fair pay for hard work just because it was ‘family’? Should I have walked away sooner? And how do you move forward when the people you trusted most are the ones who hurt you the worst?
Sincerely,
Demi”
