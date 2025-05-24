I Refuse to Babysit My Sister’s Kids, Because She Scammed Me

Demi wrote, “So, my sister and her husband made me their full-time nanny. 4 kids, 12 hours a day, for 2 months. They promised good money. One month in, I asked to pay me. ‘Later,’ they said.

Two months passed. When I finally asked, my sister looked at me coldly and, to my shock, she sneered and snapped, ‘You haven’t done anything extraordinary, Demi. You don’t deserve a good payment for just hanging out and playing video games with the kids, all I can offer you is $100 and even this sum will be too much!’”

The young woman shared, “To say that I was stunned by this audacity is to say nothing. I still can’t believe that my sister could do this to me.”

Demi gave some details of the whole situation, saying, “She and her husband are building their careers, and a few months ago, they came to me with a proposal. They asked if I could babysit their four kids — from seven to sometimes twelve hours a day — while they both worked. It was almost daily.

It wasn’t going to be just helping out here and there — it was full-on nanny duty. They promised me good pay. Specifically, they said it would be enough to help cover a significant portion of my education costs. As a full-time college student, money’s always tight.

But it wasn’t just about the money. I genuinely wanted to help. I adore my nieces and nephews, and I wanted to be there for my sister. I thought I was doing something meaningful — for them and for myself. So I jumped in, no questions asked. But nothing prepared me for what I was about to go through.”