“Bridgerton” Actress Defends Costar Nicola Coughlan From Body Shaming Comments

The stars of Bridgerton have rallied in defense of Nicola Coughlan after the actress faced body shaming comments online. Coughlan, who portrays the beloved character Penelope Featherington in the hit Netflix series, has been subjected to unwarranted criticism about her body.

Nicola has asked fans not to comment on her body.

Nicola Coughlan has requested in the past that people refrain from commenting on her body. The 37-year-old Bridgerton star has expressed her desire for fans to avoid making remarks about her appearance, emphasizing that, despite the predominantly positive nature of these comments, she is “just one real-life human being.” In a heartfelt message, the Irish actress acknowledged the reality of being in the public eye, stating, “If you have an opinion about me, that’s okay. I understand I’m on TV and that people will have things to think and say, but I beg you not to send it to me directly ❤️.”

Stuart Hardy / ABACAPRESS.COM / Abaca / East News

The showrunner talked about her character in Bridgerton.

Jess Brownell, the co-showrunner of Bridgerton, recently discussed the character of Penelope Featherington and emphasized that a woman’s physical appearance is the least interesting aspect of her. Brownell highlighted that while it is enjoyable to see Penelope assert her individuality by choosing dresses in greens and blues that contrast with her mother’s preferred color palette, her true journey is not about her looks. Instead, Penelope’s story centers on her inner confidence and her path to stepping into her own power.

Vianney Le Caer / Invision / East News

The mean-spirited comments

Vianney Le Caer / Invision / East News

A recent article subjected actress Nicola Coughlan to harsh body-shaming comments, focusing on her appearance rather than her performance in the show. The author critiqued Coughlan’s looks, suggesting they do not align with Hollywood’s traditional standards for female leads. This criticism extended to her character, Penelope Featherington, with the author, asserting that Penelope would never attract the attention of Colin Bridgerton. Such remarks not only undermine Coughlan’s talent and the depth of her character but also perpetuate harmful stereotypes about beauty and worth in the entertainment industry.

Simone Ashley defended her.

Simone Ashley, who portrays Kate Bridgerton in the series, came to Nicola Coughlan’s defense against body shaming comments, expressing admiration for her co-star’s resilience and focus on the positive aspects of her life. “Yeah, the haters are going to hate, and I think we can all relate to that, but I really don’t think that she’s allowing that to bother her,” Ashley stated. Ashley praised Coughlan, noting, “I think Nicola is just absolutely flying. She is a gorgeous, strong, confident, intelligent woman, seeing her do this press tour and spread so much joy and inspiration to everyone — especially women — all over the world.” She added that she is personally inspired by Coughlan, not only for her professional achievements but also for her kindness.

