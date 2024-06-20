“He Got the Fillers Dissolved,” Zac Efron’s Latest Appearance Creates Stir

Zac Efron has made headlines by revealing a more natural look that harkens back to his earlier Hollywood days. The “High School Musical” star, who has previously been the subject of intense speculation regarding his changing appearance, stepped out with a refreshed visage that sparked a wave of discussions across social media.

His previous looks were due to an accident.

Priscilla Grant / Everett Collection / East News

Not long ago, social media was abuzz with mean comments about Zac Efron’s face. Users made harsh remarks like, “His face is a mess,” “I’m still confused why he looks like that now,” and “For his contribution to steroids and face fillers.”

Jordan Strauss / Invision / East News

Zac Efron’s previous looks were due to an accident rather than cosmetic surgery. The actor clarified that his altered appearance stemmed from a fall at home, where he slipped while running and severely injured his chin. During the recovery process, his chewing muscles enlarged, resulting in noticeable changes to his jawline.

Recently, people noticed a change in his face.

Chris Pizzello / Invision / East News , MICHAEL TRAN / AFP / East News

Recently, people noticed a change in Zac Efron’s face, leading to a flurry of reactions on social media. Some comments were mean-spirited, with remarks like, “His face looks normal again?? So that whole accident story was just fake news??,” “He got the fillers dissolved,” and “Finally, he looks normal.”



However, many fans supported him, saying things like, “He’s starting to look like Zac again,” and “It just takes a few years for scar tissue to heal after a broken jaw.”



Others defended him against the rumors, pointing out, “Y’all are so weird about this false rumor. The man literally explained how he slipped and cracked his face open, and that’s what led to his face looking different.” This mix of skepticism and support highlights the intense scrutiny celebrities face regarding their appearance.

