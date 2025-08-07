Brooke Hogan Reveals Why She Skipped Her Dad’s Funeral

According to Brooke, her decision was a way of honoring his wishes. She explained that her father “hated the morbidity of funerals” and didn’t want one.

Instead of attending the star-studded service in Florida, Brooke opted for a more private tribute. She spent the day at the beach with her husband, Steven, and their 7-month-old twins, Oliver Andrew and Molly Gene. The beach held special meaning for the family, as it was a place her father loved. Brooke shared photos of her children in the ocean, a place she says he adored.