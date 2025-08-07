Brooke Hogan Reveals Why She Skipped Her Dad’s Funeral
In a touching social media post, Brooke Hogan shared the personal reason she chose not to attend the public memorial service for her father, the wrestling legend Hulk Hogan.
According to Brooke, her decision was a way of honoring his wishes. She explained that her father “hated the morbidity of funerals” and didn’t want one.
Instead of attending the star-studded service in Florida, Brooke opted for a more private tribute. She spent the day at the beach with her husband, Steven, and their 7-month-old twins, Oliver Andrew and Molly Gene. The beach held special meaning for the family, as it was a place her father loved. Brooke shared photos of her children in the ocean, a place she says he adored.
Brooke reflected on her father’s love for the beach, recalling how he would watch the sunset from his lawn chair. She believes her daughter Molly will continue a family tradition by taking on the nickname “little fish,” which her father used to call her.
“Every grain of sand and every wave reminded me of being your beach baby, and brought us closer to you,” she wrote. “I pray you are at peace and know how dearly I love you. Rest in heaven, Daddy❤️.”
Brooke’s post came just hours after the memorial service, which was attended by numerous celebrities and figures from the wrestling world, including Triple H, Ric Flair, and Vince McMahon. Earlier that day, Brooke had also spoken on a radio show with Bubba the Love Sponge, where she expressed some concerns about the circumstances of her father’s death.
